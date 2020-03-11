Excellent racing, good conditions and camaraderie are some of the things sailors can expect at the 2020 BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival, which will hold its 49th edition this year. The event will take place from March 30 to April 5 at the Nanny Cay Resort & Marina in Tortola and the Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina.
“We are happy to welcome the regatta’s participants to our beautiful islands,” said Sharon Flax-Brutus, director of the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board. “There are many good reasons why sailors come back to the regatta year after year. The BVI offers them a place with the perfect conditions for a challenging and fun race, in addition to the spectacular views they can enjoy on the way. This is already a community that sees the BVI as its Caribbean home for the spring.”
One of three main sailing events in the Caribbean, the BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival attracts an average of 110 yachts per year and 60 percent of its participants come from overseas.
The regatta’s calendar includes a week filled with races and fun activities that will turn the event into a true nautical vacation. It all begins at Nanny Cay with the BVI Sailing Festival, in which participants will be able to prepare for the main event. The Round Tortola Race for the Nanny Cay Cup opens the Sailing Festival on Tuesday, March 31 at Nanny Cay. The day ends with the Awards Party at the Regatta Village.
The following morning, on Wednesday, April 1, the action moves to Scrub Island for the Scrub Island Invitational, a short race, followed by a barbeque lunch, live music, games and fun. This is the 4th time that Scrub Island will host the event, which expects the participation of over 50 vessels in the race.
Thursday, April 2 will be a day of rest for the sailors. Registration opens at noon for the Spring Regatta at Nanny Cay, with live music, followed by the Welcome Party to greet the main race’s participants.
The 2020 BVI Spring Regatta officially starts on Friday, April 3, with three days filled with races around rocks, islands and cays in 18 different classes. The event ends on Sunday, April 5 with the regatta’s Official Awards Ceremony at Nanny Cay.
About the British Virgin Islands
Known as a treasured destination rich in undiscovered experiences, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is an alluring archipelago comprising 60 islands and cays located 80 kilometers (60 miles) east of Puerto Rico, in the northwestern region of the Caribbean Sea. The main islands of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke have attracted travelers globally with their cultural Caribbean authenticity. Located in Tortola, Road Town is the BVI’s capital.
Ranked #1 Best Place to Visit in the Caribbean by U.S. News for three consecutive years in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the BVI is where nature’s best secrets are kept with an abundance of pristine beaches, azure seas, towering sage mountains and burnt-orange sunsets. It’s no wonder the BVI’s Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke were featured on the “Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas” list in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2017 and 2018.
