Tito’s Vodka is releasing the second edition of their Puppy Love calendar in collaboration with local animal shelters.
To bring visibility to dogs in need of homes, the calendar features a different four-legged friend for each month (all are available for adoption). Starting this Valentine’s Day, Puppy Love 2022 is free with the purchase of a Tito’s Handmade Vodka product on the Jetson, Ronpon, and Hórreo de V. Suárez platforms.
Additionally, participating shelters will receive a donation of $750 from Tito’s Vodka to support their rescue efforts.
“People recognize the value and importance of pet adoption. It is an act of love and a responsibility that we have as citizens. It is an honor to be part of this effort”, said brand-manager Luis Antonio Morales.
A Dog Lover
Love for dogs is in the liquor brand’s DNA. Tito Beveridge, the company’s founder and namesake, is a true dog-lover whose canine companion, Dojo, accompanied him to work every day and through late nights while he developed the smoothest vodka. Now, the company pays tribute to Dojo with its Vodka for dog People Program that aims to better the lives of pets worldwide.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL spoke with Saraivy Colón Arroyo, treasurer for the Alianza Pro Rescate de Animales, one of this year’s participating shelters.
Alianza Pro Rescate de Animales, a no-kill shelter, is celebrating 10 years of animal rescues, but after a decade of operations, even surviving Hurricane Maria, the shelter is in need of severe structural repairs –the terrain on the property is eroding and many of the cages need to be replaced.
Their team of four people provides shelter, food, grooming, and medical care for 25 to 30 dogs at a time in a space lent to them by a supporter of their cause. Many of the dogs they rescue and rehabilitate are sent to other no-kill partner shelters in the states, which find them homes in those communities, although they would be happy to see more of the dogs adopted locally.
Saraivy explained that the shelter is also looking for foster parents located in Puerto Rico for both cats and dogs. Foster-care almost infinitely increases the number of animals that can be helped. Potential foster parents are responsible for day-to-day tasks, such as feeding, walking, and playing, with Alianza Pro Rescate supplying food, a dog bed, and transport to veterinarian appointments.
Foster parents provide a roof and general care for the animals before they go on to find their forever-home. Of course, a foster parent could decide to adopt the dog or cat that they’ve been taking care of. The adoption process starts with a home visit and a trial period so that both dog and human can make sure they are compatible.
Adoption isn’t feasible for everyone, but anyone can spread the love by donating to one of the shelters found in the calendar –helping provide food and care to many abandoned animals.
