WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kennedy Center Honors bestowed last Sunday night a lifetime achievement award for his artistic excellence to renown Puerto Rican tenor Justino Díaz.
Described by President Joe Biden as “one of the legendary opera singers worldwide who gives us the sound of the soul,” Díaz received the Kennedy Center Honors Ribbon for an artistic career spanning 40 years performing in the world’s greatest opera stages and his advocacy and engagement with the art.
“From the stages of the world’s greatest opera houses, his defining baritone makes as if Shakespeare, Verdi, Puccini wrote for him… I don’t know if you feel that way, buddy, but this is what it looks like. [You have been] a voice and a presence that represents the drama of the human experience as few people have or ever will,” Biden said Sunday night during the presidential reception at the White House.
Born January 29, 1940, Díaz started performing at the age of eight and attended the University of Puerto Rico and the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
The Kennedy Center summarized Díaz’s career starting with “his operatic debut in 1957 as Ben in Menotti’s The Telephone.”
“Díaz made his Metropolitan Opera debut in 1963 in Verdi’s Rigoletto as Monterone. There he went on to sing in 400 performances, across 21 seasons, in 39 roles. In 1966, he inaugurated the new Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center in New York City together with Leontyne Price in Antony and Cleopatra by Samuel Barber. In 1971, he inaugurated the Kennedy Center Opera House, where he performed the leading male role in Ginastera’s Beatrix Cenci—following Center’s opening night of Bernstein’s Mass,” concluded the Center’s biography.
The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night and the presence of the president for the first time since 2016.
Along with Díaz, Honors were presented to Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler and folk music legend Joni Mitchell.
This year's event at the Kennedy Center’s main opera house represented a return to political normalcy, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attending.
The theater was packed to capacity and there were no social distancing restrictions, but vaccinations and recent negative COVID tests were required for all who attended.
The tributes featured testimonials and performances that were kept secret from the honorees. Díaz was honored by soprano Ana María Martínez and tenor Mathew Polenzani with a performance from the opera “Faust” by Charles Gounoud. Díaz’s daughters, Natascia and Katya, honored their father singing “En mi viejo San Juan,” in Spanish.
Prior to the Kennedy Center event, Biden revived another tradition that had gone dormant under Trump and held a White House reception for the honorees.
“We welcome everyone back," he told a crowd of about 150 seated in the East Room, decked out with Christmas trees and wreaths. Guests included Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Caroline Kennedy, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Chita Rivera, Steve Martin and Herbie Hancock.
“Our nation is stronger, more dynamic and more vibrant because of you," Biden told the honorees.
Sunday’s ceremony, which will be broadcast Dec. 22 by CBS, is the centerpiece of the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary of cultural programming. The center opened in 1971.
