Despite being considered by many a form of Argentine folklore, tango is very much alive and kicking (pun very much intended) not only in Argentina, but throughout the world, including Puerto Rico.
It may come as a surprise to many but there is even a tango festival –The Isabela Tango Fest– that takes place every summer to commemorate tango’s superstar Carlos Gardel’s visit to Puerto Rico, particularly to Isabela.
But not only that. There is also a healthy group of “tangueros” (tango aficionados) that meet regularly in the lobby of the Marriott’s Hotel in Condado, not only to dance their feet away (of course) but to share their own experiences with original “forbidden dance.”
“There was a time when tango was a popular dance, but it no longer is. Nevertheless, there are a lot of people who consider it something of a cult dance. [Tango] is ever present in our culture, our Buenos Aires culture above all,” said Inés Muzzoppapa, tango artist, teacher and 2007 Tango World Champion.
The artist, who came to Puerto Rico last month to offer a workshops and private classes, admitted tango has evolved over time.
“Nowadays, not everybody dances tango, nor a tango place can be found everywhere. They are a bit hidden. But that is not to say that there are just a few of them. There are many tango places,” Inés said, referring to the rising of new rhythms in Argentina, such as “cuartetos” and “cumbias.”
According to the tango artist, people are moved by musical trends.
“You host a party and you play ‘cuarteto’ or ‘cumbia’ and everybody dances –nobody knows what they’re doing, but nobody cares. It was the same with tango. But now, if you don’t know tango, you don’t dance,” Inés said, recalling the days when her grandparents danced. “They just danced, and they learned tango, dancing.”
Inés explained that there are two basic tango styles: stage and ballroom. The first one being mainly a planned choreography –which presents some specific challenges, but that cannot necessarily be considered more difficult to perform–. And the second one, which is improvised and is the one dance at the ‘milongas’ (popular clubs).
In either version, dancers can lead (proponent) or follow (interpreter), indistinctly.
“The roles in tango do not depend on genre anymore, but with what you want to do. Therefore you can assume the role of the leader, or the follower, interpreting the dance proposal,” explained Inés. “This is beautiful because it is an evolution, but not a structural one, meaning that the dance itself didn’t changed. Tango hasn’t changed, what changed was the way to live it.”
Despite its perceived high degree of complexity, learning to tango is not difficult. For those interested, there is the “Milonga del Encanto” every Thursday evening at the lobby of the San Juan Marriott Hotel, in Condado, where you can socially engage with other tango aficionados.
Also, group classes will begin next August 15, at the Puerto Rico Engineers and Surveyors Association.
There is even a series of tango events called the “Practilonga Errante,” sponsored by Tango Blanco, where free classes are offered in public spaces, followed by dancing practices with experienced tango dancers. Time and dates of these events would be announced on Tango Blanco’s social media.
Further information can be obtained on the webpages and social media of Isabela Tango Fest, “Show Pasión de Tango,” the Arthur Murray Dance Studios or the School for the Performing Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.