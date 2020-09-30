COVID-19 has definitely presented a new way of undertaking day-to-day activities, especially when it comes to eating out.
Even though the delivery of prepared foods on the island was already becoming a trend and growing, it has undoubtedly established itself as one of the main ways for Puerto Ricans to enjoy their favorite dishes without having to leave their homes. Supporting local restaurants is also important in these challenging times.
Puerto Ricans usually visit restaurants to enjoy gourmet food on special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and date night, among others; but the coronavirus pandemic has made this difficult to do. However, with this in mind – and aware of the talent of chefs in Puerto Rico – apps like Uber Eats feature a variety of restaurants with the best chefs for people to enjoy delicious gourmet food from the safety and comfort of home, to celebrate these special occasions.
Some of these chefs are:
• Chef José Santaella: With 20 years of experience, Chef José Santaella owns a restaurant called Santaella, located in the heart of La Placita de Santurce. There he presents the traditions of the island with an evolution of flavors in his authentic dishes and local ingredients. As the author of the book “Tropical Cuisine: The Classic and Contemporary Flavors of Puerto Rico,” the chef takes advantage of the tropical and rustic heritage of local dishes while showcasing his international experience and the best culinary trends to develop exquisite menu items.
• Chef Pierre-Philippe Saussy: After traveling the world working in the best international kitchens, Saussy decided to return to the Island of Enchantment to create his own local project. At Lote 23, located across from Ciudadela in Santurce, Saussy has a food stand called Hen House, with a small menu that only features one main dish, a fried chicken sandwich with sides. It stands apart because each ingredient on the menu is locally sourced, including the lettuce, chicken, cucumber and others.
• Chef René Marichal: With no formal training in the culinary arts (he holds a degree in Psychology), Marichal always liked preparing food and as a child he enjoyed being in the kitchen. His culinary proposals act as tributes to his mother and grandmother. With his restaurant Argento, located in Guaynabo, Marichal offers traditional dishes from Argentina and Italy. Puerto Ricans can enjoy exquisite grilled meat (his specialty), delicious pastas, empanadas and pizza.
Without a doubt, these dishes and those from other chefs available in the Uber Eats app makes it perfect to enjoy a delicious meal from home.
Bon Appétit!
