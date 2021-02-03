The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) is continuing to encourage visitors to tour the island, this time with the launch of the Ruta Porta Atlántico Sagrado, a cultural-religious experience that allows you to discover the historical-religious and multicultural heritage in the municipalities of the northern region of Puerto Rico called Porta Atlántico.
The project is the result of a collaboration between the Planning and Development Division of the PRTC, together with the Tourism Offices of the municipalities of Toa Baja, Dorado, Toa Alta, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Manatí, Arecibo, Hatillo and Camuy, and the contribution of archaeologist Carlos Ayes.
“With the launch of the Ruta de Porta Atlántico Sagrado, the Tourism Co. continues to diversify the destination’s offerings, decentralize the economic activity of the industry and promote safe and responsible options so that the island’s residents can enjoy [various] activities of internal tourism,” said the PRTC in a statement.
“We recognize the work of our Planning and Development Division to elevate our cultural heritage and the Puerto Rican traditions that distinguish us in a region as competitive as the Caribbean. The creation of this and other thematic routes is part of the strategies in which the PRTC is focusing its efforts to maximize the potential of our destination,” said the government agency.
Among the places that are included in the Porta Atlántico Sagrado Route are: the centennial Stone Church in Camuy; the San Felipe de Arecibo Cathedral; the ruins of the Hermitage of the Virgen de la Candelaria in Toa Baja; the Santo Cristo de la Reconciliación monument in Dorado; the most important municipal collection of carvings of ancient saints on the island in the municipality of Manatí; the historic San Fernando Rey church in Toa Alta; the Schoenstatt Sanctuary in Hatillo and the Al Faruq Mosque in Vega Alta.
Through the Route, participants will be able to learn details about these and other important historical monuments, art, architecture, historical characters, traditions and the origin of traditions and values that define Puerto Rico’s multicultural identity.
The Porta Atlántico Sagrado Route can be enjoyed in a self-directed way, but visitors are recommended to contact a certified tour guide to make the experience even more enriching. The PRTC-endorsed operators offering these tours adhere to strict health and safety protocols required by the Tourism Co. to be an industry member. Those who wish to travel the route on their own should know that some of the places require an appointment to visit them, so it is recommended to contact each entity.
For more information about the Porta Atlántico Sagrado Route, you can write to info@dtonline.tours; or contact the following municipal tourist offices:
· Municipality of Toa Baja: 787-261.0202, ext. 2606
· Municipality of Dorado: 787-796.1230, ext. 4300
· Municipality of Vega Alta: 787-883.5900, ext. 2201
· Municipality of Vega Baja: 787-858.5801
· Municipality of Manatí: 787.854.2024, ext.2062
· Municipality of Arecibo: 787-879.8021
· Municipality of Hatillo: 787-262.3561
· Municipality of Camuy: 787-898.1556
In addition to the Porta Atlántico Sagrado Route, similar routes can be planned on other routes with a cultural/religious theme endorsed by the PRTC, namely the Route of Blessed Carlos Manuel in Caguas; the Route of San Juan Bautista in Old San Juan; and the Ruta de Porta del Sol Sagrado in the western region.
For information about offers of stays, attractions, excursions and other options to enjoy your vacation in a safe and responsible way, visit VoyTuristeando.com.
