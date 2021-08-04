In the 1990s, it became fashionable to integrate sushi bars into hotel lobbies in Puerto Rico. Today, in 2021, this trend returns with full force with Ohan Sushi & Poke Bar, but this time in the lobby of the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, in the capital’s Condado sector.
Wei Zhao “Reymond” Zhong is the chef of this culinary establishment and his knowledge of the sea and the artisan cuisine of South China translates to an exquisite menu with food that is rich in textures, freshness and enhanced flavors.
Although the official opening of this new space was just on May 30, it has already become very popular among lovers of Asian cuisine - especially because the chef likes to make classic rolls, to which he has been able to incorporate unique local ingredients. One of these, the “yellowish,” has been highly successful because it stimulates the palate with sweet and savory flavors, a combination that is beloved by local food enthusiasts.
Ohan includes an open kitchen area and counters where diners can observe the process of preparing their food and, above all, the delicate and successful way in which the chef saves all the ingredients to be able to conserve them properly. This detail prevents food contamination and underscores the restaurant’s quality, bite after bite.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL stopped by the restaurant and during our visit, we were able to taste the “gyozas,” which are dumplings stuffed with pork, and the Wild & Burned sushi roll. Designed by the sushi chef, this emblematic roll consists of salmon, asparagus, sweet plantains and cream cheese, topped with roasted avocado.
Zhong also presented us with a delicious Quinoa poke - a Hawaiian word that means to cut transversely into pieces - which is a modern version of the traditional poke bowl and includes quinoa, pieces of marinated salmon, crab salad, avocado, ripe plantain, edamame, fresh radish and red cabbage.
The recommendation is to pair the sushi rolls or poke bowls with sake and Japanese beer in order to have a complete experience.
Quality Ingredients for Different Palates
It is important to highlight the quality of the products that chef Zhong uses in each of his preparations, which delights the palate, as well as the correct way of handling them. These factors provide an added value to the meal.
The chef also offers memorable food to people who follow the precepts of vegan cooking, for whom he created the Vegan poke bowl, with avocado, pickle, edamame, wakame - a type of Asian seaweed - carrots, red cabbage, mango, fresh radish and a choice of rice or quinoa.
“This new concept of sushi is much more daring and original than what we are used to. We have a menu with different touches to traditional Japanese [cuisine], such as plantain slices and Peruvian aioli,” said Julio Vázquez, sous chef at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.
Ohan Sushi & Poke Bar is open to the public Wednesdays to Sundays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Moreover, for both hotel guests and locals, the chef has sushi roll options available for purchase at The Bakery, a store located in the San Juan Marriott’s lobby, but only on Fridays and Saturdays, starting at 7 p.m.
About Chef Reymond
Wei Zhao “Reymond” Zhong has spent his entire career perfecting the art of sushi, working in restaurants and hotels in China, Japan, Canada and the Caribbean. A native of Guangzhou, China, Zhong began his culinary career in 1983 at the Guangzhou Hotel. For the past 16 years, Zhong has worked in Japanese restaurants in Puerto Rico, consistently impressing diners with his creativity and wonderful cuisine.
