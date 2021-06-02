Puerto Rico is known to many people as a natural paradise for its beautiful beaches that can be enjoyed year-round, thanks to the warm tropical climate of the Caribbean. However, beyond the island’s obvious beauty, a select group of surfers recognizes that every year the so-called Caribbean winter occurs, around the same dates of the calendar.
This is common knowledge among locals and those who visit the island during the “cold” season, who enjoy Puerto Rico as an important surfing destination. When the tide changes, the cold fronts arrive and the south winds appear, which officially marks the beginning of the best surfing season.
Every year, a group of Puerto Rican and international surfers go out in search of the thrills that Mother Nature offers in the northern and western coasts of the island. The secret spots are activated with perfect swells, which can be compared to the best waves in the world. These local places have nothing to envy of the well-known surfing capitals of the world, such as Hawaii and California, for example. These local coasts also have reefs, which have the capacity to withstand a wave that exceeds 30 feet in height.
And, although in Puerto Rico there are waves all year round, at the end of January, the famous three to four days arrive that wake up the Sleeping Beauties, as these huge waves are known.
On this epic date, Tres Palmas, Gas Chamber and Manglitos beaches are, among others, where you can see the best backyard surfers in the water and also the most novice beachgoers on the shore appreciating the power of nature. The mythical wave takes place in the towns of Aguadilla and Rincón. These spots may sleep all year round until the swells arrive with great waves from the Atlantic Ocean. The geographical position of these towns and their reefs are the perfect combination to unite with this natural force.
While all the news reports warn about the big waves and how dangerous it can be to be on the coast, sports lovers enjoy the best of the surfing season.
“Puerto Rico is an epic place to practice surfing and when we have swells of this magnitude, obviously we are all happy. Obviously, it must be observed that safety in the water is important, but apart from that, the adrenaline and everything we want becomes a reality,” said the legendary Otto Flores, one of the several internationally recognized Puerto Rican surfers, who has been on several covers of the famous Surfing Magazine.
For Flores, the sport has allowed him to travel the world and compare our native waves against the best in the world.
“Fortunately, God put me in a place that has world-caliber waves. I have gone around the world. All places have their merit, but there is nothing like catching world-class waves at home, sleeping in your bed and being with family. Having perfect waves at home is essential,” added Flores, who always visits the great swells of the island.
Moreover, Ernesto Zambrana, a so-called shaper, agreed that Puerto Rico is a worldwide surfing destination. “Anyone who has been in this sport for years knows the potential. In this cycle of swells and with the predictions that were expected, world-class surfers and the best in the field arrive just to ride these waves that last just under a week,” he explained.
“In my experience of more than four decades, both as an athlete and as a technician of this sport, all the surfers that I have met and spent time with have named our island as the Hawaii of the Caribbean. To mention just one of them, is the 11-time world champion, Kelly Slater, who learned a lot from the good waves on our coasts since childhood,” Zambrana added.
In less than a year, the Sleeping Beauties will reawaken and more and more fans will come to enjoy their natural strength.
