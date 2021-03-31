Being so close to the commemoration of Holy Week, visited the STK San Juan restaurant in the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel to learn about its seafood delights, which will undoubtedly be highly acclaimed during the remainder of the Lenten period, the period of the year when the Christian world traditionally gives up red meat on Fridays.
STK is a steakhouse that opened its doors at the end of 2019 and its urban lounge atmosphere allows diners to enjoy a tasty and fun evening. Here, the cuts of meat are of the highest quality. On this occasion, we arrived at the renowned modern steakhouse to learn about the gastronomic proposal specializing in cuisine from the sea, prepared by executive chef Eric González.
Upon our arrival, we were welcomed by Joel Peña, the general manager, who explained to us the health security protocols that the restaurant carries out to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Next, Chef González introduced us and served several exquisite dishes.
The first dish to taste was a crisp and refreshing Brussels sprouts salad, the result of the combination of Granny Smith apples, pickled red onion, goat cheese and almonds. This was followed by a delicious Tuna tartare served on a bed of Hass avocados, dressed with honey emulsion and topped with taro chips. The quality of the tuna is apparent to the naked eye, even more so to the mouth. Its texture was perfect and its flavor was defined without being too “fishy.”
From the restaurant’s “raw bar,” we received a fish ceviche with papaya salad, quinoa, yucca fry and “criolla” sauce that was wonderful because it contained all the elements between soft, spicy, creamy and crunchy that one wants to find in a plate. And it was so delicate that it invited you to leave absolutely nothing on your plate.
The octopus was another of the dishes introduced by chef González, who has more than two decades of culinary experience. He told us that he lets the octopus marinate in soy milk and secret spices for three hours.
This helps its texture to be very smooth on the inside, and the chef undoubtedly knows what he is doing very well, because it was at perfectly done. Nothing gummy, as often happens to those who are not skilled in the task of cooking octopus. Everything has its magic, and this dish has it. As does the surprising golden and purple beet salad, which the chef accompanies with chayote slaw and garnished with a fresh tomato emulsion. At STK, they try to buy the bulk of their harvest products locally because they are committed to offering freshness and quality to the diner.
Seared scallops served on cauliflower and parsnip was the dish that chef González personally brought us and told us that it is one of the most acclaimed in the restaurant. The scallop was cooked perfectly to the perfect point of creaminess. What is different about this dish is that it integrates a huge crunch of prosciutto ham in a fan shape. This way, the dish offers the palate different textures and flavors between sweet and salty notes to enjoy.
We completed the culinary experience with a perfectly cooked branzino served over sweet potato puree and dressed with sweet corn and lemongrass sauce, and topped with a taro nest. Delicious!
You can accompany these dishes with your favorite wine or with the variety of cocktails that they make especially for pairing. During our visit, we enjoyed the Spiced Watermelon, which combines Jimador tequila, St. Germain liquor, melon juice, decorated with a Tajin ring and a lime wedge. Another very refreshing cocktail you must try is the Cucumber Stiletto, which combines Ketel One Citroen, St. Germain liqueur, and mixed cucumber and mint juice.
STK is open seven days a week for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it opens for brunch from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and they return to the regular dinner time. It is suggested to reserve seats in advance through 787-722-2828 or Opentable.com.
