Feb. 14 is the perfect day to celebrate love and friendship. This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday, so the celebration could be drawn out through the weekend. Get ready for it with a new outfit for every day!
There are several trends this season and of course, red, the color of love, is one of them.
“There’s a lot of red and fuchsia, which we have been seeing since last year. At Guilty, we have an assortment of casual dresses, rompers and pieces in this color combination that may be used for work or every day, and that you can tone down with another solid,” said Suhaily Sepúlveda, co-owner of Guilty.
Animal prints continue to be in vogue, and newer styles are making them more versatile.
“Animal print is still big, and now it’s not only limited to leopard print, we are starting to see snake print. They are also available in bright colors. For example, a red leopard print, or in green, turquoise and terracotta with bright colors,” Sepúlveda continued.
Sleeves are also another big trend when it comes to blouses and dresses.
“Dramatic, voluminous sleeves and exaggerated shoulders are also very trendy. These details add a very feminine touch,” said Sepúlveda before adding that, as per usual, “florals and bright colors like yellow” will also be part of the season’s trends.
Suhaily and Armando Sánchez founded Guilty in 2017. This Puerto Rican company offers women the option of having new clothes to wear every month, without having to invest in dry cleaning or even shipping. For a monthly fee, Guilty will deliver the season’s hottest styles straight to every woman’s door.
“We began six weeks after Hurricane Maria. We wanted to bring a sense of normalcy to Puerto Rico, but with an innovative concept. Every member has access to a catalogue where they can choose the styles they want to receive, creating a sort of virtual closet. The idea is for them to have an assortment of pieces that they can rent and don’t have to purchase,” said Sepúlveda.
Log on to http://www.lookguilty.com for a look at Guilty’s inventory of over a 1,000 pieces, from cocktail dresses to work wear, ranging in size from extra-small to extra-large.
