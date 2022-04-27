How many times have we heard that “Florida is Puerto Rico’s largest overseas township?” Definitely, plenty of times.
But, despite the assertion being geographically and politically wrong, the fact is that, historically, several thousands of Puerto Rico have been migrating to Florida in search for jobs and better opportunities for their lives and their families’. And, while it may seem there are significant differences between Floridians and Puerto Ricans nowadays, the fact is we share part of our history, particularly with the city of St. Augustine.
Some 40 miles southeast from Jacksonville, St. Augustine lays claim to being the oldest and the longest continually inhabited European-founded city in the US.
Founded in 1565 –yes, it is even older than Plymouth (1620) – by Spanish Admiral Don Pedro Menéndez de Aviles, after defeating a French garrison (Fort Caroline) that had settled there, St. Augustine developed like San Juan did here (around a military installation). So, walking through the streets of St. Augustine feels very much like strolling down Old San Juan, fort, Spanish colonial buildings and church included.
The city is also home to the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios. The shrine was originally built in 1620 as the Chapel of Our Lady of La Leche and Good Birth, as is the oldest Marian Shrine in the US.
After the chapel was built, a statue of the Virgin Mary lovingly lactating baby Jesus was brought and it quickly became the focus of the parishioners’ devotion.
Legend has it that, close to where the Church of the Nativity is now located on Palestine’s West Bank, there is a small chapel in a grotto where the Virgin Mary supposedly hid to breastfeed newly born baby Jesus before the family escaped to Egypt. Legend says that, while she was lactating her child, a drop of her milk fell on a rock and turned it completely white. The devotion extended to Europe and then to the Americas through the Spanish conquest.
Last October of Our Lady of La Leche was crowned through a Canonical Coronation, a rare honor granted by the Pope. The canonical coronation places a “papal stamp” on a particular devotion of the church, in this case, to the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title of Our Lady of La Leche.
Like in the Grotto of Our Lady, young women came to the shrine in St. Augustine to pray to the Virgin to heal their infertility, intercede for the safe deliver their children and protect them from disease. The original statue was lost and it has been replaced several times throughout history, but nevertheless, devout Catholics still visit the shrine to pray to Our Lady of La Leche. These pilgrimages tend to be more frequent around Mother’s Day. Many times, pilgrims come with a “La Leche baby” in their arms to present to the Virgin’s image.
Also for the lay
If you happen to be in St. Augustine around Mother’s Day, you might also be interested to take advantage of the city’s Food and Wine Festival, a culinary showcase highlighting celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers, and local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits brewers and distillers.
Featured culinary presenters include Iron Chef Cat Cora; Rebecca Lang, Southern Living Chef; Robert Owens, BBQ Grand Champion Hari Pulapaka, Global Cooking School; along with many of Florida’s Historic Coast best known culinarians like Chef Matt Brown of Lena, Chef Barry Honan of Lotus Noodle Bar, Philip McDaniel, St. Augustine Distillery; Brian Whittington, Preserved and Chop Shop; Chef DeeAnn Hobbs, Renaissance World Golf Resort, and many others.
Events start May 4th with “River Walk Tastings” at San Sebastian Winery, followed by a “Winemaker’s Dinner” on May 5th at the World Golf Hall of Fame and “Epicurean Master Classes” at the St. Johns County Convention Center on May 6th.
The St. Augustine Food and Wine Festival takes place May 4th to the 8th and offers a wide variety of events for all taste buds, from wine dinners and tasting events, to master classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.