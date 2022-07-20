People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the first day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. From the start, the tension and excitement was palpable as tens of thousands of people donning the customary white trousers and shirt with red sash and neckerchief packed the town hall square for the traditional "chupinazo" firework that kicks off the nine-day festival. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)