The director of the Puerto Rico Maritime Transportation Authority (ATM, Spanish initials), Mara Pérez Torres, announced that, starting today, ferries will be departing from the municipality of Ceiba to the Mosquito dock in the municipal island of Vieques.
"Today we are pleased to announce that we are reducing the trips from Ceiba to Vieques from 40 to 20 minutes, thus beginning the long-awaited for short route. Our staff, along with the mayor of Vieques, José A. Corcino Acevedo, and municipal employees have worked arduously to habilitate the Mosquito dock. The ramp has been removed and several short trips have already been done with Mr. Mason to ensure that it sailed well," Pérez said in a missive.
For his part, Corcino affirmed that the municipality of Vieques had been waiting for a shorter route for years.
"If we pair it with a good service of maritime transportation, it will bring opportunities of economic development and well-being for Vieques residents," the mayor underscored.
As informed, the ATM is duplicating arrivals and departures. Pérez said that the Coast Guard is operating from the Mosquito dock.
However, she clarified that the dock is currently operating exclusively for shipments because the area is not ready to receive passengers yet. Specifically, it is missing a ticket station and restrooms.
"We will continue working to improve Mosquito, so that this dock may receive passengers in a near future, given that this is a far shorter route and will be highly beneficial for residents," Pérez stated.
(0) comments
