Although it should always top one’s list of New Year’s resolutions, “being healthy” rarely does. Once Holiday is over, one should make it a point to visit their primary care physician in order to ensure optimum health.
Although it is very important for men and women over 50 to visit their doctors at least once a year to get tested for chronic diseases, Dr. José Ángel Marrero claims that sometimes people do not see a physician for years, unless they feel sick.
“The yearly physical, as well as those yearly tests are extremely important because it’s the perfect time to go over all the existing condition a patient has. During this visit we discuss lifestyle choices, diseases they have been stricken by and sex history. It is also a good time to get tested for STDs,” he said.
Dr. Marrero went on to say that it is essential for a patient to be completely honest with his doctor.
The yearly checkup should include bloodwork, to check on cholesterol and blood sugar levels, stool samples and prostate exams, among others.
Patients over 50 should also get a bone densitometry test every two years.
“What is surprising is the amount of people with high cholesterol. I see this daily, patients with a healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, a workout regimen… with their cholesterol out of control. It is these types of situations that make it imperative to monitor one’s cholesterol level, as a preventative measure. Even if a person leads a healthy lifestyle they should get that checked yearly. High cholesterol levels that are not controlled can lead to heart attacks or strokes,” said Dr. Marrero.
He went on to say that stool samples are essential for an early diagnosis of colon cancer.
“Although this type of cancer is more common in men than women, everyone over 50 should get tested for it. It is also important to get a colonoscopy. Recent studies have shown that the use of aspirin at low doses can help fight off not only heart attacks, but colon cancer as well,” said Dr. Marrero, who has been practicing medicine for 10 years.
Dr. Marrero was emphatic in saying that men should get tested for prostate cancer annually.
“There are alternatives to a rectal exam, but these are not appropriate substitutes for the real thing. It is also recommended that these men start testosterone supplements because we are already seeing a lot of 50-year-old men with the testosterone levels of an 85-year-old. We still don’t know why, but we believe it may have something to do with eating habits and genetics,” stated Dr. Marrero.
He also added that, although both men and women over 50 need to maintain adequate levels of Vitamin D, in women it is a more pressing matter.
“By 50, women have gone through menopause, which causes a hormonal imbalance and a loss of bone density. This is why it’s extremely important for them to take 800mg of vitamin D and 1200mg of calcium daily, as well as to visit their doctor for a bone densitometry test every two years. Women must also remember to get their yearly PAP and mammography. Breast and cervical cancer detected early have a high survival rate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.