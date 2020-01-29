Eight minutes into the workout and one can feel their heart racing. Planks and deep plié squats are not for the faint of heart. Shaking your body to the music while you do it? An even harder thing to do and yet, somehow, Paula Landrón makes it look effortless...and fun!
This entrepreneurial 23-year-old is slowly making a name for herself within the fitness industry by promoting a workout of her own creation, The Deep Method. Combining high intensity interval training, meditation and an assortment of props, Paula can get anyone off their feet.
“The Deep Method Workout is the name I give my method, but within that method there’s six different classes; Bootylicious, Deep Stretch, Deep Bands, Deep Toning, Deep Workout and Bailalo,” said Landrón.
After getting certified by the Department of Sports and Recreation in 2018, Landrón, a lifelong fitness enthusiast, set out to make a name for herself while empowering women. To that effect, she begins every class encouraging each and every one of the participants to choose what their “intention” is, decide what they hope for the day, what they hope to do, let go off, what they need. She asks questions, makes you think a bit, concentrate on the good.
“After those first five minutes of meditating, we engage in 15 to 20 minutes of high intensity interval training and then we go back to breathing, consciously inhaling and exhaling. All the while I am talking to you, asking questions. My method is high intensity interval training with meditation. I want people to use all that energy from the training, all that clarity gained to elevate their mental state, to answer the questions I make,” said Landrón.
As part of her endeavors she has created not only a class, but an event titled Bootylicious.
“Bootylicious is a workout I came up with. The point of it is to feel empowered, for each participant to find their own flow, this has also become the main reason for the event,” she continued.
The next Bootylicious event will be held at Eco’s Sports Park on Feb. 27.
“We already have about 250 people signed up, we are hoping to get to 300. It will be the fourth edition of the event. I came up with the concept for this event because I am from Miami, I used to go to all these awesome fitness events where different brands and concepts were combined, and that’s what I hope to accomplish here. This event is going to be all about focusing, motivating, empowering. I am going to have life coaches on site, offer talks…People will stay to hang out, it will be a multi-format event. Every one of my Bootylicious events has a different theme,” said Landrón.
When asked about her own motivation, what empowers her and why she does this, Landrón is very clear.
“All my workouts, all I do, it’s all meant so that I can be the best I can be, everything is an expression of who I am, the different sides of me. I am not going to limit myself. I want to empower women, I want to get people to work out. I don’t want to die wondering ‘what if’,” she stated.
“It makes me feel empowered to see everything you can achieve once you set your mind on a specific goal or outcome,” she continued.
From College Student to YouTube
Paula Landrón, daughter of a teacher and a merchant marine, got her start while still at the University of Miami pursuing a degree in psychology.
“I initially set out to study exercise physiology but, instead, ended up doing psychology,” she commented.
For Landrón, working out was a part of everyday life and she soon began taping her workouts and posting them on YouTube for all to see.
“That’s when I started to gain traction as a fitness instructor. Social media has been a great help. My thing was to always keep moving. If I couldn’t find a studio in which to teach, then I’d make up a beach workout. It’s all about being in constant movement,” she said.
Talking to Landrón one can’t help but be moved by her eternal optimism and the smile that just will not leave her face. Young as though she may be, Landrón is clear that life is not always so perfect and is the first to admit that she too can go through sad times.
“My success is a combination of believing in my concept enough to put myself put there and just trusting that life is going to give me exactly what I need,” she went on to say.
“What distinguishes me is that I know tough times do not last forever,” she concluded.
For more information, Landrón can be reached over Instagram @thedeeplifestyle or through her website, http//thedeeplifestyle.com.
