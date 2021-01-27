Ciales is another of the beautiful municipalities located in the “Cordillera Central” of Puerto Rico, which in recent years has captured the eyes of both locals and visitors, thanks to the fact that various digital platforms have shared their natural treasures with the rest of the world.
One of the places that are very popular these days is the Toro Negro Community, located along the PR-612 highway, due to its similarity to European valleys with abundant vegetation. In fact, many people have compared this area of Ciales to Switzerland, Norway and other European countries that exhibit equal natural beauty.
But it is not only about the flora and the color of the landscape, it is also related to the architecture of the picturesque wooden houses with extravagant, but modest designs that are spread out in this community.
Locally, Ciales has been dubbed the Switzerland of Puerto Rico, a moniker that throughout the island’s history has belonged to the mountain town of Adjuntas. And it is that - without a doubt - visiting the place is a bit like traveling to Swiss territory without having boarded a plane.
Along with the fruits of community effort, during a tour by car, bicycle or on foot, visitors can appreciate the impressive natural scenery, as well as the farms located on both sides of the road and paths. Many of these farms, or haciendas, have domestic and farm animals, and you should not be surprised if on the way you come across exotic animals such as ostriches and llamas. Yes, these animals are also present in Ciales.
Now, during the winter months, the experience of visiting this town becomes more interesting with the typical cold that is concentrated high in the mountains. So, it is an excellent alternative for those who have been forced to stay on the island, due to the pandemic, but have the desire to travel to colder places during this season.
Likewise, very close to the place - which is located next to the Forest and the Toro Negro River - the so-called “tube bridge” has also become a favorite destination for many people. This is an area where the river passes by, and where families enjoy bathing or sitting down to relax with the soothing sounds of the current.
Local Inns Surrounded by Nature
In short, Ciales is a town with beautiful views, ideal to escape from the bustle of the city. It has a wide variety of local inns where you can stay overnight with your family. For example, there is the Casa Collores - between the border of Ciales and Orocovis - an ecological mountain hostel, which will help you feel transported to the simple life of times past.
Casa Collores has three structures that can be rented separately or combined, in case you want to share with family and friends. The main house has two bedrooms that can accommodate up to nine people. It also has an equipped kitchen and a bathroom with an outdoor shower. Among the common areas, there is a gazebo, a fire pit and a natural pond created by the river that surrounds the entire area.
Hacienda Negrón Eco Resort - located on the PR-149 highway, km 38 - is another option to spend the night, which you can do in a small tent or apartment. The eco resort also features several recreational areas. The venue has a swimming pool with a slide, a game room, an activity room, a bar, a restaurant and access to the Toro Negro River.
Visitors can choose between enjoying a day out in nature or staying in the apartments with or without a kitchen, and with accommodations for up to six people.
The place also integrates a camping area that is equipped with bathrooms and showers, with access to electricity and security.
Before going, you must verify if the place will be in operation according to the new Executive Order by COVID-19. Of course, as with everywhere else in Puerto Rico, a mandatory mask use is required at all times and the recommended physical distance of six feet between people who are not a part of your immediate family or group.
Worth mentioning is that the pool may only be used in 1.5- hour turns per group.
Ciales also has ample restaurant offerings where you can delight your palette with local culinary dishes.
Places to Visit in Ciales
• Paseo Lineal (Road PR-149). A linear park where you can walk and enjoy the mountain scenery. Ideal for taking beautiful photos. Many local restaurants are located in this área.
• Museo del Café (787-313-0925). This private Coffee Museum has an excellent exhibit on the coffee industry in Puerto Rico, from its origins to present day. While the museum itself is likely closed, due to the pandemic, visitors can still enjoy a cuppa at the locale’s coffee bar or buy some fresh coffee to take home. Call ahead to make sure.
• “Chorro Doña Juana” on road PR-149, km 41.5 between Ciales y Orocovis is a waterfall that can be seen from the road. There is also a natural pool on site.
• “Charco Las Delicias” on Road 533, km 3.0 is a site with two waterfall with access on the side of the road, ideal for refreshing yourself while touring the area.
