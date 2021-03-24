As part of the new season of Wine Dinner Series at the 1919 restaurant at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, executive chef Juan José Cuevas designed a pairing dinner named “Spain,” which consists of four dishes inspired by the cuisine of the late Catalan chef Santi Santamaría. And nothing better to accompany the dishes than wines representative from five wine regions of Puerto Rico’s motherland. The culinary appointment will be held on Friday, March 26, at 6 p.m.
“Chef Santamaría is a great of Spanish cuisine who captivated epicureans around the world with a cuisine firmly grounded in its roots and never pretentious. Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of his departure, this dinner pays tribute to the legacy of who was also a mentor in the professional training of chef Cuevas and whose inspiration is latent in the menus of the 1919 restaurant,” said Ben Tutt, general manager of the Condado Vanderbilt.
The culinary experience will begin with a welcome cocktail, among which are the cod and truffle croquette, the crunchy quail egg, and the suckling pig’s head croquette, accompanied by an Adegas Galegas, Danza Albariño Brut, Rias Baixas, Galicia, Spain.
The first course will be hamachi fish with marinated white beans, clams and pickles paired with El Paraguas, Atlántico, Ribeiro, Galicia, Spain, vintage 2018; followed by a monkfish fillet with black fideuá with shrimp, squid and cuttlefish in pepper-chorizo jus accompanied by an Alvaro Palacios, Finca Dofi, Priorat, Catalonia, Spain, 2013.
The main course will be an Iberian Presa “Mar y Montaña” (Surf and Turf), consisting of cod tripe, blood sausage, tomato sauce, churros and idiazabal cheese, served in a pairing with one of the “crown jewels,” a Pesquera, Janus, Gran Reserva, Ribera Del Duero, Spain, 2010.
The fourth dish with which the culinary encounter ends, will be a coconut arepa with pumpkin compote and artisan cheeses, served with Marqués De Murrieta, Dalmau Tinto Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2012.
Restaurant 1919 is open for dinner, Tuesday through Saturday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Condado Vanderbilt Hotel is located #1055 on Ashford Ave. in the Condado area of San Juan. For reservations and additional information, visit: www.1919restaurant.com or https://www.opentable.com/1919-restaurant.
