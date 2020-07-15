After a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce will reopen next August 1st with the play “Por Culpa de Adán y Eva” (Because of Adam and Eve), starred by Wanda Sais y Raymond Gerena.
The play deals with the different aspects of the relationship between a man and a woman, and their particular points of view regarding everyday issues such as living together and even shopping.
“We are very happy. We needed this a lot, and we are finally returning to the stage. We are also very proud and excited to be the first comedy to be presented at the Fine Arts Center after the quarantine period,” the actors said in written statements.
An adult comedy scripted by the actors themselves, “Por culpa de Adán y Eva” is not a study on the origins of the couple’s conflicts, but rather a debate between man and woman on the different situations affecting their relationship.
“Think of it as a battle of the sexes where we question whether this [the conflicts] is something new or if it comes from long ago. And that is where we say ‘we are going to transport ourselves to the time of Adam and Eve,’” said actor and producer Raymond Gerena.
Living together, shopping and the male and female orgasm are some of the conflicts underlying a couple’s relationship that will be addressed on stage by Sais and Gerena.
According to Sais, the play’s format is “funny and informal” where actors develop a series of vignettes laced together by individual segments of stand-up comedy that allow for some interaction with the public.
Having already premiered in February at Bayamón’s Braulio Castillo Theater and Ponce’s Proscenium Theater-Café, “Por culpa de Adán y Eva” will go on stage at 8:00pm on Aug. 1st at the René Márquez Theater Hall. Seating will be limited to 400 to comply with social distancing and safety regulations in place to slow the COVID-19 contagion.
