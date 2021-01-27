San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero shared the details of the virtual event that will be held to replace and commemorate this year the traditional San Sebastián Street Festivities (SanSe).

The event and its activities will take place this year in a hybrid way on January 30 and 31, as part of the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The event will feature an artistic special, will include promotional capsules about Old San Juan, interviews with merchants and artisans which will be broadcast through the municipality's social networks, as well as on the television channels WAPA and WAPA América this next Saturday, Jan. 30 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the event will also include the face-to-face participation of a limited group of artisans in several of the squares of Old San Juan during both days, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., under strict security measures against COVID-19.

Artisans at the Center of Reenvisioned SanSe Festivities Institute of Puerto Rican Culture bolsters this sector with crafts fair, mobile app

"The San Sebastián Street Festivities have stood out for more than 50 years in our capital city and have continuously contributed to the socio-economic development of the Island from various sectors. We are aware that the coronavirus prevents us from holding the holidays as we know them, but that does not prevent us from celebrating them differently," the mayor said.

He added: "our work team has designed the event so that we can enjoy the musical offer in a safe way; at the same time that we contribute with the artisans who will also be part of the event. We invite you to join us so that tradition does not stop."

The virtual event will promote businesses in Old San Juan and artisans through informative capsules that will be broadcast on television and on social networks.

Likewise, the parties include a virtual family concert of the children's group Atención Atención that will be broadcast on social networks on Sunday, January 31 at 3:00 p.m.

The in-person artisans event will take place both days in the San José, De Armas and Eugenio María de Hostos squares in Old San Juan and will have 20 participating artisans per square.

"The San Sebastián Street Festivities is a well-known cultural event, not only locally, but internationally. This year, due to the pandemic, we celebrate it virtually by focusing on the need of Old San Juan merchants and artisans, who every year waited for this event to increase their sales. Rums from Puerto Rico, sponsors this event, seeking to promote the economic development of the area. Our commitment at the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) is to help small and medium-sized businesses that have been affected during the past year by COVID-19," said designated Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) will also host the Artisan Market in the Paseo de la Princesa and Plaza Dársenas on both days from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., which will feature over 100 artisans.

"We wish to invite you to do internal tourism in Old San Juan in a safe and responsible manner. In addition, we encourage visitors to buy handicrafts and support our artisans who will be located in Paseo La Princesa and Plaza Dársenas," said PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado

The animation of the virtual event will feature the talent of Deddie Romero and Jerry Rivera. Guest artists for the special include the San Juan Children's Choir, La India, Joseph Fonseca, Melina León, Plenéalo, Toño Rosario, Tamboricua, La Tribu de Abrante, Victoria Sanabria, Wilkins, Zacandela and Zaily.

The Las Fiestas ribbon cutting will be broadcast live on WAPA TV in Noticentro en la Mañana on Thursday, January 28 at 8:00 a.m. from Plaza San José.