“Ruta Artesanal Boricua,” or the “Boricua Artisan Route” began operating to promote the work of more than 25,000 people dedicated to designing and making arts and crafts throughout the island.
Project coordinator Johanna Rocío del Mar Flores Pérez. She explained this is a non-profit organization that was formed on April 2020 and is dedicated to and focuses on the promotion of crafts following three specific principles.
The first is education, which seeks to educate all types of public about what crafts are and the 25 kinds that are currently practiced in Puerto Rico.
The second is the promotion of the arts, which seeks to attract new people who likes artisanal work. And thirdly, to continue organizing artisans, both in the technical, as well as in the business aspects, to create “a conglomerate” of artisans that will strengthen the industry.
“‘The Artisan Route ’is aimed at bringing together artisans, strengthening them in the different areas that society can impact them, not only in the sale of cultural artwork, but the history behind such item. Also, we provide a step by step explanation of the techniques –some dating back to “Taíno” [pre-Columbian] times– used to make the handicraft piece and the materials used for it. Crafts are a living part of culture,” said Flores Pérez.
According to the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO), there are 25,000 certified artisans currently working on the island, and this number keeps growing continuously, due to the certifications that are issued periodically.
On the other hand, the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP, for its Spanish acronym), it has about 5,000 affiliated artisans.
According to Flores, one of the greatest obstacles limiting the artisanal industry’s growth is the scarce promotion it receives when they make their sales in Old San Juan. Another problem that artisans face is the sale of mass produced handicrafts coming from China, which are cheap plastic knock-offs.
“It is for this and other reasons that ‘The Artisan Route’ is presented as a means to educate tourists about the work of the Puerto Rican artisan. Our island must imitate other countries, especially in South America, where crafts are considered a serious industry that enhances its culture and not a mere group of artisans scattered in an area trying to sell their products,” she said.
The initiative of this group of tour guides, focused on the subject of crafts, has been certified by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company as “artisan interpreters.”
The interpreters reach the tourists directly as an option for cultural entertainment on the island and they not only buy a handcrafted item, but also learn the history of how it was made.
Flores said they are currently focused on the Old San Juan area, but will soon expand to the other municipalities.
