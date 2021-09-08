For many people, traveling with their furry loved one is a must. Thankfully, more and more dog-friendly hotels are now available, providing guests and their canine companions with a warm welcome and even some perks.
One of these dog-friendly hotels is Royal Sonesta San Juan, which recently unleashed its Dog- Friendly Rooms program with an event called a , a fun-filled weekend for guests and their four-legged friends.
“Thanks to our Dog-Friendly Rooms program, guests don’t have to hold back from taking a vacation with their dogs. We have an ideal beach to walk your pets and there are plenty of restaurants in the area, including our Ocean Breeze that have patios where dogs are welcomed,” said Michael Herrmann, general manager at Royal Sonesta San Juan. “We are excited to be a dog-friendly hotel so that families can retreat and enjoy our beautiful facilities with their canine friends.”
Over the weekend, guests and their dogs participated in a variety of activities co-sponsored by the dog food brand Royal Canin.
After being welcomed with Royal Sonesta San Juan and Royal Canin goodie bags, the Pawmazing Escape weekend began with a Yappy Hour, while the canine guests savored Royal Canin food selected specifically for each one, depending on size, age and breed. Their human caretakers also enjoyed delicious “yappetizers” and specialty drinks created for the occasion.
During the rest of the weekend, guests also enjoyed a delicious Barkin Brunch hosted by Royal Sonesta San Juan, and a yoga class also for both dogs and owners, offered by Nayda Marivi Fernandez of Transfórmate con Yoga.
The dog-friendly rooms at Royal Sonesta are situated on the first floor with garden and pool views that provide guests easy access to outside through the balcony. The hotel’s dog guests must weigh no more than 35 pounds and there is a maximum of two dogs per room. Pets should never be left alone in room unattended and there is a $75 room cleaning fee that is nonrefundable.
Expedia has released the top-12 dog-friendly hotels around the world. The top-three are listed below:
• Hotel Normandie Los Angeles, CA
As a pet friendly hotel, Hotel Normandie knows the importance of keeping your canine content. Rest assured; at Hotel Normandie, they provide a multitude of amenities for your dog to enjoy. Guests can contact the property to request a pet friendly room, and they will accommodate accordingly.
• Edgewater hotel – a Noble House Hotel Seattle, WA
The Edgewater invites four-legged friends to enjoy the ultimate in hosPETality at Seattle’s premier over-water hotel, as part of the Rock the Dog program. There is a one-time fee of $100 per stay, maximum two pets per room. The Rock the Dog program Includes: pet bed for use each night during stay, pet water and food bowl for use during the stay, and special treats upon check-in.
• The Standard High Line New York, NY (Manhattan)
Good news if you are traveling to New York, The Standard High Line New York is pet friendly! One pet of any size is welcome for no additional fee. Both dogs and cats are permitted, and well-behaved pets may be left in the room unattended. Additionally, the hotel provides complimentary use of food and water bowls and pet bedding.
