After Santo Domingo, Old San Juan is the second oldest city in the New World, and one of the most beautiful and historic. Its romantic charm and sense of community sparked our imagination. Therefore, we started looking for a property here.
We discovered that brokers are like used-car salesmen, with their own inventories that they don’t share. To locate a property, use Clasificados Online, Zillow and the websites of various realtors. Be aware that there will be listings that have already been sold. There is no Multiple Listing System in Puerto Rico.
After looking at properties for over two years, we found one and put in our offer. We hired an architect to inspect the house, but after we presented the issues, we learned properties are sold “as is.” Two days before closing, the owner fell and changed his mind. His broker, who held our earnest money, did refund it. However, we learned later, it is safer to entrust earnest money to your lawyer. Not deterred, we continued our hunt. We were tenacious in our desire to be part of the community of Old San Juan.
Finally, we found a charming ruin. This building had walls, a caved-in roof and wild vegetation growing everywhere. We made our offer and it was accepted. Because the ruin was located in the historic city, we needed to obtain permits from the Municipality of San Juan and the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture.
The Institute is the gatekeeper that protects the authenticity and consistency of the appearance of historic buildings, including those in Old San Juan. They will mandate architectural details such as doors, walls and arches and even the color of the house. A historic certification could except the property from real-estate taxes for 10 years, but you will need to apply for it. The Institute must certify the property and as a bonus, you will receive a reduction in permit costs.
If you are considering restoring a historic property, be aware there are many pit falls you will face. We are restoring a ruin dating back to the 18th century and hope to give you some guidance on your journey. We were told it would take one year to remodel. It has now been three and a half years. The key is patience and a deep pocketbook.
Step by step
1. As you write up the contract, the first difference you will see is that the buyer can chose the “noticia” and the sellers pay him. (“Noticias” are lawyers who do real-estate closings). The “noticia” will do a title search and record all documents. You need to be aware of local inheritance laws, as all descendants will need to approve the sale.
2. Hire an architect who works and has experience in Old San Juan. There are many issues in building in the Old City and an experienced architect can save you a lot of time. If you choose to purchase a historic property and intend to keep it historic, arrange a meeting with the Institute to approve your preliminary design.
3. Once you have the preliminary design approved, the architect will prepare construction/permit drawings and submit them to the San Juan municipality’s Permits Office. There are fees to be paid to the State Insurance Fund Corp. and San Juan’s Finance Office. You will receive an “Approved Notification for the Construction Permit,” which will state the conditions to get the Final Construction Permit.
4. You may be required to have an Archaeological Evaluation from the Institute. Remember, without their approval, nothing can happen.
5. Some of the fees that you will have to pay include: Contractor Patent, Worker’s Insurance, Construction Taxes and the endorsement from the Institute’s Archaeology Department.
6. Be sure to get your own insurance.
7. The final step is to find a knowledgeable, capable and willing contractor. Then you will need to hire an independent supervisor to file all the necessary reports to the municipality.
Wow, you may be wondering, “Why would anyone want to go to this much trouble?” We purchased our property more than three years ago and have had lengthy delays because of Hurricane Maria, the January earthquakes and finally, the quarantine and lockdown due to COVID-19. We hope to move in this August. As we watch the progress building our “villa,” we are grateful to live in this historic city and to be part of its 500 years of history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.