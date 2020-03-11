It was 1998 when Puerto Rican artist Eric Tabales decided to transform his work with the use of recycled materials, with which he has also given life to one of his most ambitious artistic projects: “Trilogía en una vida” (Trilogy within a lifetime).
With three exhibitions that will include a total of 100 paintings, sculptor and painter Tabales will recreate his vision on the origins of civilization, with Greece and Mexico as his starting point. Now, after two exhibits, Tabales keeps busy working on what will be his third installment: “Epílogo: Mitos y Dioses” (Epilogue: Myths and Gods).
The first exhibition of “Mitos y Dioses”, back in 2004, offered the public a selection of 35 paintings.
“When I studied ancient history, the Egyptians, the Phoenicians and all those civilizations that are our origins, I realized that I identified with the Hellenic. I also discovered that Spanish, African and Indigenous languages were not the original basis of my social behavior. I continued my search and arrived at ancient Greece, where the cultural and social patterns of that ancient civilization are reflected in my present, and that is when I decided to create an exhibition that speaks about that,” said Tabales.
In the second exhibition, “Punto Medio: Mitos y Dioses” (Midway Point: Myths ad Gods), Tabales explores the devastation Hurricane Maria caused on the island in Sept. 2017. In this installment, he aimed to “capture on canvas the pain and wisdom of a people who could stand up with no help. That force of spirit in the face of adversity and a shattered country became my Olympus,” Tabales explained.
This second chapter, unveiled in 2018, consisted of 40 paintings of the heroes of Greek mythology, among them, Hector, Achilles, Paris, Jason and Ulises.
Tabales selected “Prometeo” (Prometheus) as the most important piece of his second exhibition. For Tabales, the mythological piece is a reminder of the loss of his mother, followed by the passage of Hurricane Maria. Then, in the midst of chaos, “the image of Prometheus arises, stealing the fire from Zeus to give it to the mortals, and that gave me a new reason to live,” he explained.
After the success of his second exhibit, Tabales was invited to Puebla, Mexico, to present the forty works on May 4, 2019.
The recycled materials used in his pieces range from glass, plastic and wood to all kinds of metals. Using a chemical process he developed back in 1996, he acidifies metal which, in turn, affects the silica in glass and transfers the colors of the metal to the canvas. Tabales also uses “ceramic oxides to paint on canvas. I also work with polychrome in different sizes and fluorescent paintings.”
Tabales is focused on finishing the remaining 25 works, which will give life to the third installment of the collection. In “Epílogo: Mitos y Dioses”, the artist will explore the spiritual aspect of his Olympus, comparing it with the emotional side of today’s society. “It will be a dialogue of feelings, values and social awareness,” he concluded.
About Tabales
Born in San Juan, Tabales is a sculptor, printmaker, set designer, painter and teacher. He completed an undergraduate degree in chemistry and biology at the University of Puerto Rico in 1985 and a graduate degree in medical technology in 1987. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in plastic arts, which he followed with a master’s degree in painting from the Escuela Nacional de Artes Plásticas in Mexico City in 1996.
He won first prize at the Third Young Artists Biennial, sponsored by the Chase Manhattan Bank of Puerto Rico in 1993 and the Public Monument prize from the Puerto Rican Association of Art Critics in 1995 for his Juan Acha Meditation Chapel.
He has taught at the University of Puerto Rico and the InterAmerican University since 1996. His oxide stained-glass piece “Sol Naciente Taíno” (Rising Taíno Sun), installed in the atrium of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, was created using a technique he patented in 1996. He has recently developed an interest in Greek mythology and has been using oxide on canvas to create work on that subject matter.
