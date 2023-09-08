Despite the continuous social discourse that implies that there is no discrimination based on race on the island, community leaders stressed that it is urgent to gather statistics on the matter, since testimonies from disadvantaged communities show the opposite, impacting their economic and health lifestyles.
During the Conference on the State of Black Health in Puerto Rico, Nelson Colón, president of the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, noted that a study by economist José Caraballo Cueto on colorism and health disparities shows that black people suffer from more severe conditions than white people on the island.
The study estimates that some 202,817 black Puerto Ricans reported worse health than 425,415 of their white counterparts.
"Also, people darker in complexion will have five percentage points higher unemployment and income than light-skinned people. So, if you connect that with darker people ending up in a very difficult situation in terms of health and in terms of economic development, that's a clear and obvious connection. Of course, this generates a lot of debate among researchers. But the reality is that there is a very clear connection that can be corroborated by the data," reported Colón.
The report argues that these negative outcomes are not evenly distributed across the population, but are exacerbated among those most vulnerable to racial discrimination.
When asked about the inequalities between Afro-Puerto Ricans and those who are not, he indicated that there is a consonance between the inequality index and those localities in which the populations of darker-skinned people predominate, starting in Loíza to Yabucoa, mainly.
"So that is a difference that can be calculated in percentages in terms of income, in terms of housing that we have in the other measures of the vulnerability index... There is definitely a difference. So, it's been studied, and this most recent research on the health conditions of dark-skinned and light-skinned Puerto Ricans corroborates that. So, there are fundamental differences, but they are not of an economic nature, but of percentages. In terms of comparing people with a similar location, people with similar conditions, and so on," he explained.
For her part, Tania Rosario Méndez, executive director of Taller Salud, pointed out that there is a lack of statistics that make visible the inequalities of race on the island.
"One difference that seems very important to me is that, at least in Puerto Rico's experience, a lot of energy and resources were invested in a particular narrative that says that all Puerto Ricans are part of a mixture of races. And this narrative technically erases black identities in Puerto Rico," Rosario said.
This influences the lack of data that allows us to understand the experience of being a black Puerto Rican.
On the other hand, she highlighted connections between economic development and health that are underappreciated, such as health literacy, health access and health availability.
"In the case of Puerto Rico, one access would translate into insurance coverage or money to pay if you are uninsured and transportation is another major factor. Puerto Rico is a small island made up of isolated communities that have no way to connect with each other because there is no public transportation system throughout the Island. So, you rely on your neighbors, other people to drive you around or community health workers to knock on your door and visit you," she said.
Rosario explained that a literacy in Puerto Rico means sufficient understanding to participate at some level in health-related decisions with what was just explained.
"Whereas availability in Puerto Rico means the ratio of health care providers and patients and the amount of training available for health care students to be trained and stay to practice medicine in Puerto Rico," she said, referring to the crisis in educational and health institutions currently being experienced.
The executive called on researchers to pay attention to these disadvantaged communities to make visible the situation of racism on the island with reliable data.
Meanwhile, Nekose Wills, communications director of the Center for Black Health and Equity and organizer of the event, reported that "historically, black people have always received the short end of the stick when it comes to health and economics. Because when we look at health data, money is not an insulator. You can be as rich as Serena Williams and still have poor health care because, at the end of the day, race can be a determinant."
She reported that one of the reasons the organization was formed was to attack the problem of cigarette addiction, specifically with menthol.
According to the Tobacco-Free Kids organization, in the 1950s, less than 10% of black smokers consumed menthol cigarettes. Today, after decades of persecution by the tobacco industry, that figure is 85%. Menthol cigarettes continue to be heavily advertised, widely available and cheaper priced in black communities, he said.
"If something is affecting your body on all these different levels, it's going to have monetary ramifications on your health care. Secondhand smoke, for example, is also a killer. So, you're exposing your family and your friends to all these toxins that are going to kill them as well, even if you didn't intend to. So, the health and economic ramifications are closely related and cannot be separated," she stressed.
Wills underlined that the organization's mission is to facilitate programs and services that benefit communities and people of African descent by addressing the social and economic injustices that have marginalized them and caused profound health disparities.
