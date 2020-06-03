After two months leading the Epidemiology Office at the Puerto Rico Health Department, David Capó confirmed that his contract expired on May 30.
In a message published in his social media, Capó expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the island amid the emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Capó joined the Health Department on April 1, after the departure of Carmen Deseda as the State epidemiologist.
"I am proud of the progress that we’ve made as a team during my time here on 3 of the key goals we articulated early in April 2020 to address the COVID-19 crisis among our communities," he wrote.
Among the objectives achieved, he highlighted the presentation of health policies to respond to the emergency caused by the virus and the establishment of agreements with municipalities, agencies, and organizations to align the initiatives against COVID-19.
Capó thanked the epidemiologists who worked with him throughout the emergency, as well as the regional epidemiology teams in charge of the contact tracing process.
"I admire how you guys manage to continue serving day and night our families, our communities, our country regardless of been credited for your efforts or receiving the due recognition," he affirmed.
In his message, he assured that he will remain available to collaborate on any initiative to improve Puerto Rico's health services.
The Health Department has yet to release a statement on Capó's departure amid the coronavirus emergency. This parallels Deseda's resignation, which was not made known immediately and was notified by Gov. Wanda Vázquez when urged by local media at a press conference.
The Health Department has also stayed mum on who will lead the island's Epidemiology Office now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.