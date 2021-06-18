The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) announced a series of Handicraft Bazaars to be held from June 19 to July 10, in alliance with several municipal administrations to foster economic activity and highlight the island's cultural assets.
This series of activities are part of the initiatives under the PRTC's Cultural Tourism program, whose purpose is to refocus and strengthen the efforts to promote the heritage of the destination at a domestic and international level.
The events, organized in compliance with the measures recommended by the government of Puerto Rico and health authorities, will have the participation of artisans from each host municipality. These artists will be preparing and exhibiting their work for sale in an area designated by the municipal authorities with tents and furniture provided by the PRTC for this purpose.
"The exhibitions and sales of handicrafts are among the most anticipated events by the general public and are an excellent alternative to spend some time of relaxation while supporting the work of our artisans, the economic activity in urban centers, and continues the development of cultural tourism options outside of traditional tourist areas," said PRTC Executive Director Carlos Santiago.
The PRTC's Handicraft Bazaars are scheduled to take place on the following days:
- Saturday, June 19, in the municipality of Vega Alta as part of the events celebrating the 246 years of the founding of the town.
- Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, at Paseo La Princesa in Old San Juan.
- Saturday, June 26, in the municipality of Juncos within the framework of the Junqueño Gastronomic Festival.
- Sunday, July 10, in the Santo Domingo Plaza of the municipality of San Germán.
In addition to selling handicrafts throughout the day, each municipality has coordinated various types of activities and music suitable for the enjoyment of the whole family. Attendees will also be able to enjoy the typical gastronomy of each region in establishments and restaurants located in the areas surrounding the event.
"Each Handicraft Bazaar will have different offerings, so we invite citizens to visit this series of events in the Porta Atlántico, Metro, Este and Porta del Sol tourist regions, so that they can enjoy their calendars of activities and take the opportunity to purchase pieces made by Puerto Rican hands to give away on Father's Day. With these and other activities that we will be carrying out during the year, we will continue to promote the development and celebration of our culture," Mercado explained.
"We also encourage you to take advantage of the tour to enjoy other attractions and experiences available in the area, and acquire the stamps alluding to the municipalities for your VoyTuristeando Internal Tourism Passport," he added.
For details on the agendas of each activity, tourist attractions located in the tourist regions and offers of stays in lodgings around the island, visit the website and social media of the VoyTuristeando brand of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.
To obtain the Internal Tourism Passport, created for the 'One Island, 78 Destinations' campaign of the VoyTuristeando brand, visit the PRTC's booth in Plaza Las Américas from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Saturday, June 19.
