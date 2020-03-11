The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra announced the first installment of a series of family-oriented concerts that celebrates the island's culture.
Titled, "Our Musical Heritage: 500 Years of San Juan," the Orchestra will make a musical tour commemorating the 500 years of foundation of the islet of San Juan. In addition, for the first time the Puerto Rico Choir of Being will be presented prior to the renowned musical institution.
The first concert will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 4:00 p.m. in the Pablo Casals Symphony Hall in Santurce, San Juan. Tickets cost $5 and may be purchased via Ticketpop or the ticket booth at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce.
"We have designed a type of show that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The idea is to have a concert for families with children at a comfortable time and at an affordable price," explained Carlos Ruiz Cortés, executive director of the Musical Arts Corp.
The Gíbaro de Puerto Rico dance group, young cuatrista Fabiola Muñoz, güirero Juan Correa, and actor Miguel Diffoot will be part of this show that allows all age groups to learn as they appreciate their artistry.
In this concert, directed by Karlo Flores, traditional genres of Puerto Rican music are complemented by the instrumental force of classical music.
To continue supporting SER de Puerto Rico's efforts, Embeleco Day t-shirts will be sold. The purchase of these eccentric shirts contributes to the transformation of lives, creation of opportunities and development of potentials to achieve a self-sufficient life.
"I am proud that the SER de Puerto Rico choir has the privilege of being the one to start this series of concerts aimed at Puerto Rican families on the occasion of the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the city of San Juan. It will certainly be a wonderful experience for our youth who make up the choir and something to treasure for the rest of their lives," said Nilda Morales, president and CEO of SER de Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.