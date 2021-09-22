The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra (OSPR) will present the Hispanic Heritage concert this Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7:00 p.m. in the Symphonic Hall of the Fine Arts Center in Santurce, San Juan.
The concert, led by associate director Rafael Enrique Irizarry, will commemorate the international celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is held annually in the U.S. mainland from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
"A Spain idealized by popular culture has settled in the subconscious of the entire Spanish-speaking world. That seductive Spain, full of subtleties and exuberance, is what we will be evoking in this concert. We will hear approaches to the vast musical color of the Motherland from France, Russia and, inevitably, from properly Spanish authors," Irizarry stated.
The evening will begin with the Spanish Dance No.. 1 by the composer Manuel de Falla and will culminate with the 'Fantastic Dances' by Joaquin Turina. Guests can also enjoy the Suites No. 1 and 2 from the opera 'Carmen' by Georges Bizet, the Intermezzo from the opera 'Goyescas' by Enrique Granados, Suite from 'The Mask of Zorro' by James Horner arr. John Mauceri, 'Spain Rapsodie' by Emmanuel Chabrier, 'Capriccio Espagnol' by Rimsky-Korsakov, and Music from the ballet for 'Le Cid' by Jules Massenet.
Attendees must present proof of vaccination to enter the room and must wear a mask at all times. Tickets are at an affordable price of $15.00 and can be purchased at the Center's Box Office and at Ticket Center.
