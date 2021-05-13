Creativity festivals at the global level have resumed their agendas to recognize the best advertising work executed in the past two years, in the framework of the pause that the year 2020 represented due to the impact of the pandemic. Such is the case of the Cannes International Festival of Creativity in France, the main award platform in the world, and with which the Association of Advertising Agencies of Puerto Rico (AAP) maintains a working relationship as an official representative.
And it is thanks to that relationship between the AAP and Cannes that Puerto Rico will once again be represented in the international jury that will evaluate the works submitted this year, an achievement that had been established six years ago, after the island had outstanding participation in the aforementioned festival. On this occasion, the role of representing Puerto Rico will fall to the chief creative officer of the agency de la cruz, Rafa Reina.
“Being selected by the Cannes Festival as a jury has been a great honor, especially in a year as challenging as the one we have lived through. Also having the opportunity to judge in a category that measures the best 'outdoor' executions this year, will be a master class of creativity from which we will undoubtedly learn,” said Reina, who will assume his role in the category of outdoor advertising.
With more than 14 years of experience, Reina has been highlighted as the Best Young Creative in the region in 2014 by the Adlatina publication. His work has been recognized in competitions such as Webby Awards, New York Festivals, One Show, CLIO, FIAP, El Ojo de Iberoamérica, Effie Latam, YouTube Awards and Facebook Awards, among others.
Likewise, he has served as a judge at most of these events. He has worked in different areas of digital developing applications, websites, videogames, e-commerce, AR, VR, social media, A.I., machine learning projects, among other technologies; for clients such as Burger King, P&G, Coca-Cola Falabella, ABInBev, Kellogg's, DIRECTV, Renault, Infiniti, McDonald's, Philip Morris, Unilever, Samsung, Kia Motors, Visa, Avianca, DHL, M & M's, PepsiCo, Davivienda Bank, Seguros Bolívar Special Olympics, and others.
“This jury chair is a great opportunity for Puerto Rico to revalidate its important role in the creativity of our region, while allowing us to continue fostering a working relationship with the most important festival in the world to offer members of the local industry the best opportunities for growth and development”, said Sajo Ruiz, president of the Association.
In addition to the participation in the jury, other initiatives that the AAP works in collaboration with the Cannes Festival are the Young Lions Creatives Competition and the Young Lions Marketers, both aimed at encouraging creativity and effectiveness, and creating a platform that gives opportunity to creative and young marketing professionals just beginning to emerge in the industry.
“We are proud to be part of this historic endeavor in which the Cannes Festival of Creativity will take place for the first time virtually. Being part of this process that has been able to adapt to the digital transformation lays the foundations to continue evolving according to the needs of the industry," said Carlos Thompson, president of de la cruz.
The Cannes International Festival of Creativity will take place from June 21 to 25. More information about the Association's agenda, creative festivals and other initiatives for the industry on the Facebook page @AAPPuertoRico.
