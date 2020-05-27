At a time when the majority of the population is following stay-at-home orders with uninterrupted Internet access, the alarmingly fast proliferation of “fake news” and misinformation on social media represents a health risk, as some people forego social distancing and health protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.
In a bid to counter this threat, a group of Puerto Rican medical students created a Facebook account dedicated to providing accurate information about the coronavirus from reliable sources in a language that is accessible to locals.
The Facebook page Covid-PR (@infocovidpr) debuted in April, less than one month after the local administration confirmed the first three cases of the virus on the island. The concept was designed by third-year students from the University of Puerto Rico’s Medical Sciences Campus: Sandra Ríos Meléndez, Daniel Goyco Vera, Sofía Muns Aponte, Clariliz Munet Colón, Virginia Rojas Nieves, Neyshia Rodríguez Robles, Paulette Urrutia Villamil, Carolina Fuentes Sánchez, Cristian Rosa Carrasquillo, and Nestor Flores Buonomo.
“We noticed that there was a lot of false information getting shared on WhatsApp and Facebook, and what this created was a bit of panic that led people to do things incorrectly. Apart from that, we also noticed that there was a lot of information that was only available in English, and perhaps it was harder for Puerto Ricans to access this,” Goyco told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Munet added that some official sources or reputable health entities along the likes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization (WHO) often either contain Spanish articles that are less detailed than their English counterparts or use words and phrases that aren’t commonplace in the Puerto Rican dialect.
With this in mind, the students make sure to collect information from a variety of reputable entities to be as detailed as possible, while using easy-to-read language, and often supporting the text with a visual guide for smooth data processing.
Rodríguez noted that when they fact-check false or misleading information they explain why that narrative is inaccurate, citing their sources.
One notorious example of erroneous allegations that can have hazardous repercussions is a public Facebook post that falsely explains that surgical masks should be used in one of two ways: with the blue side facing outward if the person wearing it is sick, or the white side facing outward if the person does not carry the virus.
“That is incorrect because every layer of the mask has a specific purpose and by wearing it inside out it is not doing the function for which it was made; you’re wearing something wrong and it’s not going to protect you. This is very important to correct because if a person sees that post and doesn’t take the time to check if it was true, they will put the mask on incorrectly and they could get infected,” Rojas said. In this particular example, they cited the Food and Drug Administration and Dr. Seto Wing Hong from the WHO.
In addition to coronavirus-related news and information, the page managers have also stressed the importance of other health aspects, such as staying active under lockdown and providing tips from experts on managing mental health concerns, like depression or anxiety.
The students, however, warn that Covid-PR is designed as a reliable source and not as a replacement for medical treatment.
Another important topic for them is the issue of domestic violence, as experts warn that lockdown orders have worsened abusive home environments.
“Everyone is saying ‘stay home,’ but households aren’t safe for everyone. It was very important to us to discuss domestic and gender-based violence; to empower women, giving them numbers they can call (787-722-2977),” Fuentes said.
