I have always enjoyed going to baseball games because the energy of the crowd is so much fun, and the Puerto Rican enthusiasm for the games at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium can’t be beat!
However, there is no seventh-inning stretch and they do not sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”.
In 1942, Hiram Bithorn was drafted by the Chicago Cubs, making him the first Puerto Rican player in the major leagues. The Puerto Rican professional league has played here for 80 years.
You can enjoy the Puerto Rico’s professional baseball starting on November. The Roberto Clemente Professional baseball League is the main professional baseball league on the island.
There were five teams playing this year: “Criollos de Caguas”, “Gigantes de Carolina”, “Cangrejeros de Santurce”, “Indios de Mayagüez” and “Atenienses de Manatí”. One of following two teams will join next year: “Tiburones de Aguadilla” or “Leones de Ponce”.
This year, you can also enjoy when the Mets play the Marlins for a three-game series in San Juan at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium from April 28 to April 30.
The Marlins and Mets are no strangers to squaring off on the island. They faced each other at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in 2010. This will mark the fourth time that both franchises play in Puerto Rico.
The Caribbean World Series was held during the first week of February. Santurce’s team represented Puerto Rico. The other teams were from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Venezuela and Colombia. We learned that Colombia entered because the Cuban team could not get visas.
The Bulls of the Dominican Republic won the 2020 Caribbean Series championship by beating the Cardinals of Venezuela 9-3, in a match held at Hiram Bithorn stadium.
Walking up to the ballpark to enjoy the Caribbean Classic was equal parts ballgame and street fair. My eyes went everywhere. I saw many booths in front of the stadium selling sunglasses and rub-on tattoos, all baseball related.
There were huge areas where sponsored booths were taking pictures of children with the Puerto Rican flag in the background. There was music from different directions. The one thing I wanted to buy was a score sheet, but I was told Puerto Rican fans were not interested in keeping score. What they did bring to the game was noise makers. I plan on buying one for my next visit.
When we went to the ticket window to purchase our tickets, I was amazed at the low price. In Chicago, we have paid up to $100, here we paid $20, and the cost for a regular season game is less.
What caught my eye was the food. They were selling fruits! A man in front of me was eating mangos. Therefore, I thought it would be interesting to show the type of food offered:
HOT DOGS: Here they are topped with onions and cheese.
FRUIT: Sold in cups, it is offered by vendors who carry boxes on their heads through the stands.
“CARNE FRITA” or FRIED MEAT: chunks of pork with plantains.
“BACALAITOS” or CODFISH FRITTERS: All I could think of was indigestion, but I am told they are delicious.
“PINCHOS” or SKEWERS: There were sausage, chicken cordon bleu, pork and beef skewers available, all with plantains.
CANDY: This really caught my attention.
There were vendors selling drinks, cotton candy, pizza, pork rinds, plantain chips, potato chips, Dorito’s and peanuts, but no Crackerjack’s.
DRINKS: The beer cost $3, as opposed to Chicago where the cost is $10. They also offered piña coladas and mojitos. I learned these drinks were only offered during the Caribbean Classic.
The fans went wild when Puerto Rico scored during the Caribbean World Series. There were people singing, shouting and playing music instruments, all of which made the experience super exciting. I would strongly urge you to enjoy America’s pastime.
