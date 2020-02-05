This has been an enlightening week for me. My cousin fell and is now in a coma, and my neighbor’s husband passed away. The one thing both of these tragedies have in common is that their loved ones were not financially prepared. I know no one likes to think about death but, if we do not prepare, the consequences may be difficult to grapple with.
The phrases “I don’t know any of their passwords, therefore I can’t access any online accounts”; “I don’t know bank, brokerage, electric, water, real estate account numbers”; “Where are the insurance policies?” and “Where are the important papers located?”, all came up and they made me realize that I do not know any of my husbands passwords or local laws. Therefore, I am going to try to help clarify how to prepare for these sad moments that we all face.
This is the first part of a three-part series:
1. How to prepare before a loved one dies.
2. What to do when they die.
3. What to do after they pass on.
How to Prepare Before a Loved One Dies:
Have a conversation with your parents, spouse and children about the locations of all important documents.
Place your will, birth certificate, marriage and divorce certificates, Social Security information, life insurance policies, financial documents and the passwords to all your computer accounts in a home safe or bank safety deposit box. If you choose to use a bank’s safety deposit box, be aware that it will be sealed temporarily upon death.
Let your loved ones know your preferred funeral arrangements and/ or organize the funeral or memorial service beforehand. Some information you should disclose is your preference regarding organ donation, whether you want to be buried or cremated, whether you want an open or closed casket funeral, how you want your ashes cared for, which religious traditions you wish to have honored and your burial site.
You can also choose to complete an advance directive specifying any wanted or unwanted medical procedures and/ or draw up a Power of Attorney and designate a proxy to make any necessary medical decisions.
If you so desire, you can sign a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order drawn up. This lets healthcare professionals know not to perform CPR if your heart or breathing stops.
If you or a loved one is a veteran, inquire about special arrangements.
Puerto Rican Forced Inheritance Laws:
Under Puerto Rico laws whether a spouse is an heir to his or her spouse’s estate may vary depending on the marriage’s economic regime, mainly on whether there is a prenuptial agreement or not. In the absence of a prenuptial agreement, the surviving spouse is entitled to half of all the marriage’s assets as part of a marital community. Under a prenuptial agreement, the widow or widower might be entitled only to half of the assets acquired jointly as a partnership, if any. The widow or widower could have a right to the entire inheritance if the deceased had no descendants (children or grandchildren) or ascendants (parents or grandparents).
Seek legal advice, these are only guidelines.
