After the series of earthquakes occurred, members of our neighborhood decided to organize because government help can be nonexistent.
We were invited to join a community group so we could prepare for the next disaster to impact Puerto Rico and I learned that our community is made up of literary types, not fix-it types, and that many of us don’t even know the person living next door.
Our leader prepared a document for us to fill out with our name, email and the skills we have that may help in an emergency. Setting goals helps you be accountable for yourself and also increases accountability within a group. Realizing that many communities are not prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings to our shores, I have organized a list of suggestions:
1. Create a team with your friends and neighbors. Call, text, email and even go door to door to setup a meeting. Designate a leader and find someone willing to host the event.
2. Set an agenda. Publicize and get this agenda out to the whole neighborhood or community.
3. Prepare a contact list with the names, emails, cell phones, resources and skills that each member of the community can bring to the group. Create a spreadsheet and share.
4. Discuss your community’s pressing needs and potential solutions.
5. Decide upon an emergency outdoor location that will be safe for use and to post notices.
6. Decide the needs the community needs to address the most: health, communication, community repairs, energy and /or environment.
• Set measurable group and personal goals for your project.
• Identify five people in the group to act as additional leaders.
• Plan the next meeting of the leadership team and identify next steps for each leader.
• Figure out who can volunteer and list services they can provide (doctor, nurse, architect, engineer, plumber, electrician, mechanic, etc.).
• Set goals with deadlines. Have someone in the group hold each participant accountable. This is essential!
• Communication is key! Set the next community meeting to get feedback and finalize plans.
