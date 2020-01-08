Reading THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s story about “Christmas at Piedra Dura Water Park” in San Lorenzo sparked my interest. I have young grandchildren and am always searching for things to do with them when they visit. I started to ask all my friends with young children what types of activities their families enjoy doing together.
This Step by Step article is to help anyone with children find great and memorable activities.
These ideas are organized into categories:
Parks and Horseback Riding:
1. Parque Colón in Aguadilla
There is a beach but the wooden treehouse is probably the most notable feature of this attraction.
2. Arecibo Lighthouse and Historical Park
There is a small display about the discovery of Puerto Rico, a pirate’s cave, aquarium and small water park. Bring bathing suits and towels.
3. Carabalí Rainforest Park
This adventure park features a go-kart track, horseback rides, zip lines, mountain biking and ATVs.
4. Castillo Del Niño in Guaynabo
Amusement park that only opens on weekends.
5. Villa Campestre
Petting zoo and rides in Guaynabo. It is a popular spot for birthdays and summer camps.
6. Hacienda Campo Rico
Horseback riding and local food.
7. Ponylandia
Pony riding in Luquillo. The small horses are lead around a ring. Good place for small children.
Trampoline Parks:
8. Altitude:
Located at 950 Carr. 189 in Gurabo and
PR-2 in Bayamón.
9. Bounce:
Located at Victoria Industrial Park in Carolina.
10. Summit:
Located at the Mayagüez Mall.
Water Parks:
11.. Aquasol Barrazas Water Park in Carolina.
12. Las Cascadas Water Park in Aguadilla. This Park is one of the largest water parks in the Caribbean region.
Educational Experiences:
13. Aerostatic Balloon (Globo Aerostático)
Located in Jayuya, this is the first Aerostatic Balloon in Puerto Rico. It sits on a hill 3,200 feet above sea level. The balloon rises about 500 feet to reach 3,700 feet above sea level. The view is spectacular.
14. El Bastión
Cultural center in Old San Juan that hosts a variety of activities throughout the month.
15. Martínez Dairy
Spanish language tours offered Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., by appointment only.
16. Guánica’s sunflower farm
Take a stroll through this field and snap away with your camera. Maybe even buy some flowers for yourself.
17. Museo del Niño de Carolina
Children’s museum with hands-on educational exhibits, go-karts, a colorful outdoor play area and petting farm.
18. San Juan Botanical Garden
Also know as the “Jardín Botánico de San Juan” , it is located in Rio Piedras.
19. Caguas Botanical Garden
Also knows as the Jardín Botánico y Cultural William Miranda Marín, it is locate in Caguas.
20. Castillo San Felipe del Morro
I highly recommend the movie to learn about the history and construction of the two San Juan forts. You can fly kites in the wide open expanse leading to the fort.
Glamping:
21. Pitahaya Glampling Eco retreat in Cabo Rojo.
22. Finca Oro Rojo in Orocovis.
23. Finca Viernes in Utuado
Go-Karts:
24.Sector Sixty6
Go-karts, drag racers, an arcade, bowling alley and rope course.
Zip Line:
25. Toro Verde
Additional activities:
26. Dave and Buster’s in Bayamón.
27. Chuck E. Cheese in Caguas and Bayamón.
28. Movies
29. And of course, the many fabulous beaches of Puerto Rico.
Please note: Always call ahead before going to any of the ideas listed above.
