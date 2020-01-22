Architect Astrid Díaz is calling on everyone on the island to closely inspect their homes after the Jan. 7 earthquake.
“We should all take a good, hard look at our homes, regardless of whether or not one is an architect or engineer, just in case the structure suffered damages that may have weakened its foundations. This is essential to determining if one should stay in the house or if one needs to leave in order to ensure safety,” said Díaz, an expert and educator on “Safe Homes and Natural Disasters.”
Díaz pointed out that this initial inspection is necessary in order to know if one needs to hire a structural engineer, architect or construction specialist.
The most important thing to keep an eye out for are cracks.
“Diagonal cracks, or those that are X-shaped, are important to make a note of because a column can give way through one of those. Another type of crack to watch out for is the wide vertical one that occurs when two spaces have been joined together, it’s very common in garages. This type of crack means that the earth is shifting, apart from being a sign of weakness,” she explained.
According to Díaz, her recommendations should be heeded by everyone on the island, not only those in southern Puerto Rico, where the Punta Montalva Fault is located and from which have emerged all of the earthquakes that have occurred since Dec. 28.
On Columns
Díaz, who spearheads “Casco Time”, an initiative meant to educate people on solid construction, is aware that a big concern right now are the homes built on top of columns; those that were constructed without soil studies, engineers, architects or construction professionals.
“The homes that collapsed in Guánica, the ones that were built on columns, were not built on mountains, they were in urban areas, the failure was a result of a poor connection between the column and the house. This is why some houses were left intact and others were badly damaged. If the columns of these homes had been reinforced before the quake, they’d still be standing,” she said.
Díaz went on to say that in order for these homes to have survived the quake, they would have needed to be “braced”, which is when structural elements in X or Y shapes are placed between the columns. These elements can be tension cables, bars or other products made of wood, concrete or steel.
“These bars are meant to stabilize elevated structures that have not been reinforced. These details are drawn on plans and the contractor puts them in after evaluating the weight that the columns will be supporting,” said Díaz.
When a home is on top of columns, and does not have bracing, it moves freely in accordance with seismic activity and can fall down, as was the case in Guánica.
“The country is very worried and gets confused when told to protect their heads, but, they need to keep in mind that, in Puerto Rico, homes built by architects and engineers are constructed keeping in mind seismic activity and types of soil, so they withstand earthquakes. If you are in well-designed home or apartment, that has been built up to code, the ceiling will not collapse during an earthquake. However, it is still necessary to inspect the structure after a quake,” she added.
On the other hand, those homes that were not built taking codes, soil types and seismic activity in mind, run the risk of collapsing. If you have identified any deep, diagonal cracks in which you may fit a quarter, it is imperative to have the home evaluate by a professional.
Díaz also said that if anyone has any doubts about their home, they can contact NMEAD or consult the construction codes available at the “Colegio de Ingenieros”.
“Many lives can be saved if homes built on columns are reinforced. This, in turn, also helps against losing one’s real estate investment,” she concluded.
