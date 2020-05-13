Nearly two months into a government-mandated lockdown, experts warn that many of Puerto Rico’s residents have developed mental health complications — prompted both by the present coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as previous natural disasters and an economic depression that has been affecting the island for roughly 14 years.
Dr. Eduardo Lugo, a psychologist and professor at the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez campus and the Ana G. Méndez University, noted that in less than three years, local residents have experienced a Category 4 hurricane that caused islandwide devastation in September 2017 and a series of earthquakes earlier this year that ravaged southwestern municipalities, with displaced people still residing in shelters to this day.
All this, combined with the current health concerns on the coronavirus and the ensuing economic fallout, are detonators for myriad mental health problems like depression and anxiety.
“There are people who are suffering, with anxieties that they never expected they would suffer. We want to transfer a world that was normal to us to a digital world without thinking about factors; the humanistic component has been completely lost. We want to act as if nothing has changed when a lot of things have changed in people’s lives,” Lugo told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Suzanne Roig Fuentes, executive director of the Health and Anti-Addiction Services Administration (ASSMCA by its Spanish initials), said that the agency is receiving a drastically higher number of calls from distressed individuals to its Psychosocial First Aid line (PAS by its Spanish acronym).
“Between October and November of 2019, we received between 600 and 700 calls a day and when the tremors began [in January], we received between 1,400 and 1,500 a day. Now, we receive between 1,700 and 1,800 calls on a daily basis that are related to anxiety, uncertainty and fear,” she explained.
Roig said the government is helping to ease mental health problems through its hotline as well as virtual support groups on Zoom. The hotline can be reached at 1 800 981 0023.
According to Lugo, this growing trend reflects another pandemic that is mental in nature. “I would daresay that the [mental health] pandemic isn’t coming next; that pandemic has already made its way,” he added.
Patients Without Coverage
Mental health institutions reported that roughly half of their patients pay their expenses through Plan Vital, the government’s Medicaid program for the impoverished. While others have private health care, there is a significant percentage of patients who lack financial resources and hospitals end up financing their services.
“With the earthquakes crisis, many people who did not renew Medicaid services became admitted without coverage. Hospitals are currently being reimbursed for COVID-19 patients, but mental health patients are finding it difficult to prove that they are affected by a virus-related situation. We will not charge those cases. Patients who lost [Plan Vital] eligibility continue going to mental health institutions,” said Astro Muñoz Aponte, CEO of First Hospital Panamericano.
Government “Doesn’t Care”
Lugo denounced what he perceives as the commonwealth government’s inaction in properly tackling the collective anxiety and trauma from consecutive disasters and an ever-weakening economy.
Lugo and a group of psychologists, community leaders and social workers created the People’s Social Task Force designed as a community outreach program to shift the discussion to the island’s mental health crisis.
The group, found as “Task Force Social del Pueblo” on Facebook and Twitter, is a solution to the alleged “lacking” response by the government to their deepening concerns on the population’s welfare.
“We have, particularly in Puerto Rico, where people have suffered trauma after trauma… We have a lot of children and youth who are managing these traumas and nobody is thinking about the mental health needs of these children and youth. The government doesn’t care about the social aspect [of the pandemic],” Lugo said.
He opined that the central government should incorporate a social and mental health task force to its team of third-party consultants throughout the pandemic.
Reporter Brenda A. Vázquez Colón contributed to this story.
