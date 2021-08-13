The Puerto Rico Endowment for the Humanities (FPH) will pay tribute to the figure of the great Puerto Rican painter José Campeche by inaugurating the series of activities El San Juan de Campeche.
The cultural program will begin with the keynote address 'En un país reciente: El Campeche de Tapia,' which will be imparted by the renowned writer and researcher Marta Aponte Alsina next Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Raúl Juliá Theater of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (MAPR).
The activity will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a welcome cocktail, which will lead to the keynote address at 6:30 p.m. To confirm their attendance, those interested should contact Wanda Figueroa, of the FPH, at 787-721-2087 or write to wanda.figueroa@fphpr.org. A negative COVID test or vaccination evidence is required to enter the event.
The cultural program El San Juan de Campeche is a FPH project conceived as a prelude to the launch of the posthumous book by Dr. Arturo Dávila, entitled José Campeche and his family. This project pays tribute to the figure of Campeche and to the memory of Dávila, who was one of its most dedicated and emblematic researchers. El San Juan de Campeche initiatives include conferences; the production of a series of mini-documentaries and podcasts; and a program of workshops for young people and children centered on the figure of painter José Campeche.
Margarita Benítez, executive director of the FPH, explained that the Flamboyán Arts Fund has been the main sponsor of this public program and thanks to its determined support, it has been possible to produce the series of talks, workshops and educational activities focused on Campeche.
To make the publication of Dávila's work possible and promote its dissemination, the FPH has worked in partnership with the Oficina Estatal de Conservación Histórica and the Fonalledas Foundation, which made a generous donation for the book. Likewise, the presentation of the series' inaugural talk at the Raúl Juliá Theater will be carried out thanks to the support of the MAPR’s Artist Assistance Program (PROA).
“We are deeply grateful to all our collaborators and sponsors for the support received to bring our people this beautiful public program where the humanities and the arts meet," said Benítez. “We are also honored to have the distinguished writer Marta Aponte Alsina for the inaugural conference of the series. Many of her fiction works are nourished by historical themes investigated with great rigor by the author, being then subjected to her personal critical and creative vision. We await with great expectation the look on Campeche and its time that Aponte will offer us from the reading of the biography written by Alejandro Tapia y Rivera and the book by Arturo Dávila.”
The writer Marta Aponte Alsina expressed that her conference will focus on “the biography of Campeche written by Alejandro Tapia y Rivera. The book was published in San Juan, in 1855, when some older people still remembered José Campeche, or had heard anecdotes about the painter. The ‘Vida del pintor puertorriqueño José Campeche’ was, it occurs to me, the first biography written about a Caribbean artist descended from slaves, who was also one of the great Latin American painters of the 18th century. Despite the political circumstances that befell him, the wonderful Tapia enriched the cultural legacy that we celebrate with more intensity than ever in these difficult times.”
Aponte Alsina is a renowned author of novels, short stories, and essays. Her books El sexto sueño (novel), La muerte feliz de William Carlos Williams (novel), Somos islas (essays), among many others, have earned her the recognition of critics and the support of Puerto Rican and foreign publishers. More recently, her book PR 3 Aguirre, which alternates between the documentary and the imaginative, has also captured the interest of the public.
Benítez added that this project, coordinated and managed by FPH program officers Sonya Canetti and Suheily Chaparro, had the valuable collaboration of Dr. Teresa Tió, who has been key in the design of the contents of the program.
Tió said that “José Campeche, our first great painter, is the focus of the various views of the El San Juan de Campeche project. Through the artist, his biographer Alejandro Tapia and professor Arturo Dávila, and the contributions of each of the project's collaborators, we will see various aspects of his life and his city, his family, his condition as an Afro-descendant, his profound religiosity, and the society that he lived and marked forever and for us. We are going to discover, with Campeche as a witness, the San Juan of the 18th century. At the 500th anniversary of its foundation, San Juan celebrates it with Campeche.”
The FPH will soon offer more details on the full schedule for El San Juan de Campeche and the publication of the book.
