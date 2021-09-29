The International Institute of Tropical Forestry, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, has published a new atlas on breeding birds in Puerto Rico, the first effort of this nature in the Caribbean and Neotropics of the American hemisphere.
William Gould, director of the USDA Caribbean Climate Hub at the USDA Forest Service International Institute of Tropical Forestry and coauthor of the publication, said that “The Puerto Rico Breeding Bird Atlas” provides information on the breeding season and geographic distribution of 130 species of breeding birds in Puerto Rico, its satellite islands and associated keys.
The atlas — authored by scientists Jessica Castro-Prieto, Joseph M. Wunderle, Jr., José Salguero-Faría, Sandra Soto-Bayó, Johann D. Crespo-Zapata, and William A. Gould — includes contributions from 344 volunteer observers from the Puerto Rican Ornithological Society Inc., who made more than 45,500 individual observations of terrestrial and aquatic birds from 2004 to 2009.
“These bird species are part of the richness and biodiversity of Puerto Rico. The more we know about their distribution and behavior, the better we will be able to sustain breeding populations in light of changing climate and threats to vulnerable habitats,” Gould explained.
“The results of this voluntary effort provide an initial look at the distribution of 130 breeding bird species from 2004-2009, which can serve as the basis for future comparisons of bird responses to changes in land use and climate in Puerto Rico,” said co-author Wunderle in the preface.
The 325-page atlas contains four chapters in which the authors provide an introduction to the atlas, describe the objectives and methodology of the study, address issues related with changes to habitat and bird life, and the implications of climate change for breeding birds in Puerto Rico. In a postscript they analyze the need to study the impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Maria to learn more about how the hurricanes have influenced the distribution and reproduction of birds.
The description of each of the 130 bird species is detailed in 244 pages illustrated with photos, maps, tables and graphs. Also included is a list of bird species in the atlas, including: 73 native residents, 26 exotic, 16 endemic, 13 subspecies endemic and two native and migratory birds.
Some more well-known species included are the Yellow-shouldered Blackbird, the Puerto Rican Oriole, the Puerto Rican Spindalis, the Puerto Rican Tanager, the Northern Mockingbird, the House Sparrow, the Red-legged Thrush, the Gray Kingbird, the Puerto Rican Woodpecker, the Puerto Rican Tody, the Broad-winged Hawk, the Puerto Rican Owl, the Puerto Rican Emerald, the Cattle Egret, the Brown Pelican, the Willet, the Purple Gallinule, and four species of parrots, among others.
The atlas included others with peculiar names such as the Turkey Vulture, the Puerto Rican Lizard-Cuckoo, the Bronze Mannikin, the Yellow-crowned Bishop, the Northern Red Bishop, the Monk Parakeet, the Shiny Cowbird, the Pin-tailed Whydah and the Puerto Rican Bullfinch.
Wunderle said the idea for the study came from a meeting of the Society for the Conservation and Study of Caribbean Birds (now Birds Caribbean) that took place in July 2003 on Tobago island.
Observers collected evidence of breeding data throughout Puerto Rico and its satellite islands and cays. Each observed behavior was classified within a hierarchy that indicates a higher probability of breeding, from simply “observed” (that is, no evidence of breeding), to evidence of “possible”, “probable” or “confirmed” breeding. The observation points and the breeding behaviors associated with each one were used to develop the distribution maps by means of a geographic information system (GIS).
The atlas can be obtained free of cost in electronic form at the link: FS.USDA.Gov/treesearch or in printed form in the library of the International Institute of Tropical Forestry, which is located in the UPR South Botanical Garden, 1201 Calle Ceiba, in Río Piedras.
