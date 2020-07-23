The American Meteorological Society (AMS) informed Puerto Rican meteorologist Deborah Martorell that the nonprofit's council voted to present her with the Award for Excellence in Science Reporting by a Broadcast Meteorologist.
"I am happy to being able to combine my two passions, journalism and science. I am very grateful to the AMS, but even more honored for the trust that all Puerto Ricans place in me as I become part of their families in the 24 years that I have been in charge of the weather report through WAPA TV," Martorell said.
In the missive, the AMS recognizes Martorell's labor for "going beyond the forecast to explain the effects of hurricanes, droughts, and earthquakes in Puerto Rico. "
In addition to her coverage and regular forecast, the AMS committee evaluated the special series “La verdad de la sequía” (The Truth of the Drought) and “En las profundidades del epicentro” (In the Depths of the Epicenter), in which Martorell investigated how the coral reefs in La Parguera have been affected after the earthquakes. For this report, she dived in the area known as Pinnacles and was able to document an earthquake while submerged.
"I have always been characterized by seeking experiences that can, in a simple way, enrich the public's understanding of the environment and the natural phenomena that dominate our life on the planet," said the journalist, who last year was awarded an awarded Best Weather Anchor at the Emmys.
NotiCentro Director Rafael Lenín López said, "this important recognition honors all of us. The team at WAPA TV and the island are celebrating this well-deserved achievement thanks to her commitment and performance in delivering accurate information to the audience; not just for giving the weather report, but for doing it so relevantly to our people."
The distinction is the most important for a media meteorologist, since the AMS, founded in 1919, is the most recognized institution in this field and groups all meteorologists in the United States, both in the scientific field and in the media.
The winners of this annual edition competed with certified meteorologists from all U.S. media. Martorell will receive the award at the annual AMS meeting in January 2021 in New Orleans.
