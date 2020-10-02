The young Puerto Rican jazz music guitarist, Richard Peña, released his fourth album, "Pandemik," with support from the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials).
This musical proposal helped the artist face the new social reality over the COVID-19 pandemic with optimism and vitality. The album will be presented with a series of three virtual concerts that will begin on October 10 at 8:00 p.m. through the ICP's Facebook page and on the artist's YouTube account.
Thanks to the sponsorship of the National Endowment for the Arts, musicians Richard Peña, Giovanny Rodríguez, Jesús Colón, and William García were able to unite their talents to create and perform original compositions based on their experiences during the pandemic. The concert series includes eight songs in video format.
With a fusion of musical genres that includes jazz, rock, pop, and even avant-garde music, Peña presents the public with concerns about the current reality through his music. The quartet of young musicians share their souls and stories to the rest of the world in a single voice of empathy, encouragement, and hope.
"We want to make this musical gift to the Puerto Rican people and the rest of the world. Our desire is to get a smile from them, a leap of happiness, a moment of reflection that encourages positive changes; we want to give you a piece of us," Peña stated.
"Pandemik" can be enjoyed free of charge through Peña's YouTube and Spotify pages. The concerts with the music of this new album can be seen on the ICP Facebook page, on October 10, 17.
For more information, contact richardpenamusic@gmail.com or call (787) 371-1931. Cybernauts may also follow Peña on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.