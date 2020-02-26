They were called “minorities” and their communities were “marginalized.” The system cared more about baseball and gentrification, perhaps, than their subsistence in the Bronx. They were not aware of their tenacity and will.
“Decade of Fire” is a documentary about the fires that engulfed the southern Bronx in the 1970s, when Puerto Rican and African-American residents were blamed for the devastation, even when they struggled every day to salvage their neighborhoods.
In this documentary, filmed in New York, co-director Vivian Vázquez Irizarry—a Bronx native with Puerto Rican ancestry—pursues the truth in regard to these fires, unearthing how racist and discriminatory policies still permeate the main American metropolis.
Vázquez Irizarry, also an activist within the Bronx community, joined veteran director and producer Gretchen Hildebrand, whose films mostly deal with politics and humanism. Julia Steele Allen and Neyda Martínez, both experienced in U.S. media and community social activism, also join the crew as producers.
The film narrates the story of a marginalized Bronx community that rebuilt its space amid hardships.
For the creators of “Decade of Fire,” it is important that this story of community self-reliance is seen in Puerto Rico to help the local communities that have struggled the most, after having lacked support from authorities at crucial moments, such as after the onslaught of Hurricane Maria, and the disaster and uncertainty caused by the seismic activity that has left hundreds of families homeless in southern Puerto Rico.
Community fraternization in pursuit of self-sustainability appears as the call to action in this period piece—a mentality that has already been brought forth in the different cities where “Decade of Fire” has been screened.
After all, there are communities throughout the United States that face a growing crisis of gentrification, homelessness and hopelessness with authorities. This is why “Decade of Fire” has joined several grassroots organizations that fight for their right to live a dignified life in the cities and towns of the U.S. mainland and its territories.
Each screening of this film is followed by talks in which the importance of local community leadership, and the concrete ways in which people can get involved to achieve justice for the forlorn, are discussed.
“Decade of Fire” Arrives at Fine Arts in Miramar
In hopes of spreading their message, the film’s producers have joined efforts with Caribbean Cinemas’ Fine Arts movie theater in Miramar, where the film has been available for viewing since Feb. 20.
The filmmakers have partnered with Defend Puerto Rico, a multimedia platform that seeks to deepen relations between Puerto Ricans on the island and with the diaspora. Through this partnership, local residents can enjoy free screenings of “Decade of Fire.” The goal is to reach as many people as possible so they may have greater insight into the lives and hardships of fellow Puerto Ricans who reside in the U.S. mainland.
The next free screenings will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27 at La Gestoría in Río Piedras, at 50 University Ave. in San Juan at 6 p.m.; and on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Departamento de la Comida in San Salvador, Caguas at 6 p.m. Their respective GPS links are available at www.decadeoffire.com/screenings/.
About “Decade of Fire”
With “Decade of Fire,” Vázquez Irizarry pursues the truth about the Bronx fires, uncovering the prejudice that has impacted Puerto Rican and African-American communities since their beginnings, and which still shape American life.
With a large archive of home movie footage, the director/researcher confronts the stereotypes that dehumanized the residents in the southern Bronx throughout the 1970s and rationalized the abandonment to which they were subjected on behalf of the city and the state and federal governments.
Vázquez Irizarry, who stars as the film’s central character, seeks not only healing for her community, but to redeem them from the unfortunate myths spread by New York’s yellow press of the time, which remains largely unchallenged to this day. The Puerto Rican filmmaker aims to tell the story of a community that persisted and worked to save their community to start anew against impossible odds. Her accounts are supported by extensive research, archival footage, print and broadcast news excerpts and testimonials from retired FDNY firefighters and brass, as well as Bronx historians.
“Decade of Fire” was selected by the Public Broadcast Station (PBS) to be shown in a television series called “Independent Lens,” which showcases noteworthy documentary films made by independent filmmakers.
For more information about the film, visit www.decadeoffire.com.
