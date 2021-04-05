The Puerto Rican film “The Last Tour” will compete in the official selection of the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival to be held from May 30 to June 6, 2021.
The film stars Éktor Rivera (In the Heights, On Your Feet) along with Isel Rodríguez, Carlos Marchand, Obie Bermúdez, Aris Mejías, Modesto Lacén and Mariangelie Vélez. It was filmed in March 2020 in various locations in Puerto Rico, including Alto del Cabro, Río Piedras, the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, Casa Aboy, Teatro Tapia, Muelle Panamericano and the WIPR-Channel 6 studios, among others.
Based on the Josean Ramos novel about singer Daniel Santos, 'Vengo a decirle adios a los muchachos' (I Come to Say Goodbye to the Guys), is written and directed by Douglas Pedro Sánchez (Midnight Sun) and produced by Nadia Barbarossa.
In the film, legendary singer Daniel Santos (Éktor Rivera) is retired in Ocala, Florida, writing a book about his life when he decides to undertake one last tour of South America. His arrival in the first city is overshadowed by two young and successful superstars: Marcela (Isel Rodríguez), a merengue sensation, and Miguel-Miguel (Obie Bermúdez), the latest romantic salsa phenomenon. The film narrates Daniel's efforts to win the public over and be once again recognized in a world that insists on marginalizing and forgetting him.
“Daniel Santos was a great singer and a great musician. He has to his name an extensive songbook and a style that have transcended his time. Together with our great composers Rafael Hernández and Pedro Flores, of whom he was one of the best interpreters, he represents one of the very first figures of all Latin American music in the first half of the 20th century. In The Last Tour we try to remember him and pay him a well-deserved tribute," Sánchez said.
Barbarossa added that “after a year full of much uncertainty, we have managed to finish an entertaining Puerto Rican film with stellar performances and extraordinary music. It is important that we continue to produce Puerto Rican cinema both for the enjoyment of those on the Island and for those who live abroad. Our being selected to this festival is an opportunity to remind the world that quality cinema is made in Puerto Rico, and that our stories, our actors, our technicians and our musicians, have always been and continue to be first class."
The Orquesta El Macabeo was in charge of the musical production of twelve songs, which include the hits El Cumbanchero, Vive como yo and Linda. Composer Angélica Negrón was in charge of the score. The cinematography is by Heixan Robles and the editing by Carlos Aponte. DYAD was in charge of visual effects and colorization.
The film was made possible thanks to the Cinema tax incentives offered by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) of the Government of Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.