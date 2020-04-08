The Puerto Rican Endowment for the Humanities (FPH) will grant $500,000 to cultural organizations that have been economically affected by the COVID-19 emergency. These funds are available thanks to a special allocation from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), announced FPH executive director Margarita Benítez.
“The $500,000 grant to the Puerto Rican Endowment for the Humanities to support cultural entities in Puerto Rico threatened by the current crisis has already been confirmed. This special allocation comes from a United States Congress resolution that awarded $75 million to the National Endowment for the Humanities for these purposes,” said Benítez.
Once these new NEH funds arrive, the FPH will inform how they will be distributed. But the executive director said that $3,000 mini-donations are already available for organizations that had cultural or humanities-related projects, which have been stopped by the COVID-19 emergency.
“In these difficult times, we know that the Humanities are essential to understand what is happening, both around us and in ourselves, and to discern what norms and criteria should illuminate our actions. Likewise, we have seen how crises have a stronger impact on the most vulnerable, whom we cannot forget or leave behind,” said Benítez.
To apply for the $3,000 mini-donations, cultural entities should contact Sonya Canetti of the FPH Projects Office by email at sonya.canetti@fphpr.org. For more information on the NEH allocation, you can visit www.neh.gov.
“At the FPH, we shape new ways of putting the humanities’ valuable tools in the hands of all. We feel the need to connect with other fields of research and knowledge -such as the sciences, medicine, the arts, education, law, communication, the social sciences, cultural management and community action- that we have all learned to value much more these days,” Benítez added.
