The animation Puerto Rican artist Guillermo Martínez fell in love with when he was a child, today has brought him close to winning an Academy Award.
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” nominated for an Oscar in the category of best animated film, had Martínez, born and raised in Bayamón, as the Head of Story for the Sony Pictures production.
"We never make the films to be nominated, but the fact that we are being recognized is really cool... I think, that no matter what happens, the studio (Sony Pictures) is happy," he said during a recent interview about his expectations for March 27th, when the 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place.
The Head of Story in an animated film is the one who helps the director and screenwriter to translate the script into drawings.
The film tells the story of Katie Mitchell, a young woman who wants to study cinema and who, along with her family, has to battle thousands of robots that threaten humanity. Martínez explained that although they expected the film to be released in theaters, the release was moved to Netflix due to the pandemic and other situations affecting the industry.
“A lot of parents are super happy and a lot of kids who are LGBT identify with Katie. If we don't win it doesn't matter. Look at what we’ve achieved: the fans, the parents and their children are all talking after a long time because they saw a movie they can relate to,” he added.
Martínez is not sure whether he will be able to go to the award ceremony because of the restrictions that persist due to the pandemic, but he assured that, if he can’t go, he will meet with members of the team at his house to await the result.
The road to reach this position was not easy. He received multiple rejections since he arrived to the United States in 2009, looking for an opportunity in animation. Back then, Laika Studios recruited him to do storyboards. He had completed his degree at the Puerto Rico School of Fine Arts and Design, Martínez moved to California, where he entered an arts school to delve into animation.
“I learned a lot, but it wasn't until I got to that school that I discovered what storyboarding was. I took a class with a teacher who was a storyboard artist at Pixar (Toy Story, Monsters, Inc.) and he told us that storyboarding is animation, acting, cinematography, editing... and that concept blew my mind. head and said that was what I wanted to do, ”said the also father of two girls.
In the résumé of the Bayamón native, it is found that he is a writer and part of the storyboard team of the animated series We Bare Bears, from Cartoon Network. Precisely, this was the job that connected him with the director of the film that today gives him the chance to win his first Oscar.
He was hired by Sony Pictures five years ago. "They have supported me in everything and have allowed me to do many things that other studios probably wouldn’t have allowed me to," Martínez said.
The Puerto Rican artist announced he is now working on a new film, for which he was the screenwriter and will be its director. He’s also working on other animated projects with the company.
Martínez joins playwright of Puerto Rican descent Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto), as well as Adriana DeBose (Westside Story), whose father is Puerto Rican, in competing for an Oscar.
