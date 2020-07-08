An estimated 1.8 million Puerto Ricans live in Florida, many of them in the Central Florida region around Orlando. The art scene in Florida has long been infused with Latino themes, most notably South Florida and the Cuban community living there.
Now, Ángel I. Rivera Morales, abstract painter and director of the concept is back with his new exhibition “Borikén Habla: Gráfica de Ayer y Hoy,” (In English: Puerto Rican Artist Collective: Evolving Identities) at the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens in Winter Park, Florida.
The exhibit is on view at the gallery, which is open to limited capacity, as well as online.
“The Albin Polasek Museum is the former residence and workshop of this sculptor of Czechoslovak origin, who after retiring as a professor at the Chicago Art Institute, settled on this property, located in Florida. Currently, the residence is dedicated to preserving his legacy and it has a sculpture park, as well as three rooms that hosts exhibition projects by local and international artists,” said Rivera Morales.
“We were given an invitation about two years ago and this was reinforced by our last exhibition at the Crealde School of Art. Simultaneously, we have been working in collaboration with the Orlando History Center, documenting the history of several of our artists, to include them in the historical archive of the city,” he added.
The exhibition features several figures of Puerto Rican art from at least three generations, ranging from the 1950s with the Division of Community Education, known as Divedco, to the most contemporary works of art.
The list of featured artists includes Domingo García, Valentín Tirado, José Feliciano, Rafael Rivera Rosa, Pablo Rubio, Carmelo Fontánez Cortijo, Martín García Rivera, Michael Irizarry-Pagán, Alejandro de Jesús, Francisco García Burgos, Ivonne Galanes Svard, Stanley Coll, Gilbert Salinas, Harak Rubio, Yasir Nieves, Juan Nieves Burgos, Joan Sánchez and Ángel Rivera Morales.
The exhibit is also a collaborative work between Puerto Rican collectors Ramón “Papo” Rosario and Ángel Rafael Rosado. For more than three decades, both have created a legacy by collecting works in various graphic areas such as woodcut, lithography, intaglio and serigraphy. The collection includes nearly 40 pieces, from traditional images to works that embrace abstraction as a means of expression.
“Borikén Habla” comprises a panoramic view of the contributions that many Puerto Rican artists have been making stateside, both yesterday and today, with the shared foundation of the island.
Selecting the art work fell into the hands of Yasir Nieves and Kathie Elías Pérez. It should also be noted that the contribution of the Albin Polasek Museum’s curator Emily Coughlan embellishes the exhibition with an excellent montage that is a visual delight.
“We hope our exhibition at this museum will help to continue opening doors for Puerto Rican and Latino artists in these institutions, so that these spaces know about our history and the work of our artists. Let it be known that our cultural contribution is rich and valuable, so that each space or institution that we conquer with this project is enriched with our mixed-race identity in constant evolution,” said Rivera Morales.
“The curators have made an extremely successful selection, considering that this complex task connects works so different and yet they make them work in harmony. Fortunately, the rich color palette that characterizes our artists has been essential to archive visual coherence in the montage. The selected works are like small windows that allow us to look into intimate corners that reveal the identity of each of the artists,” he added.
The exhibition will be open until October 5.
Assistant Editor Rosario Fajardo contributed to this story.
