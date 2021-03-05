The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) and its Performing-Musical Arts Program announced the call to participate in the 2021 Puerto Rican and International Theater Festival. The selected works may receive up to $7,500 in financial aid.
Theater companies that want to participate must be incorporated in the Puerto Rico Department of State and registered as nonprofit organization. The ICP and its Program will consider proposals for traditional theater, new dramaturgy, experimental theater, musical theater, pantomime, and children's theater.
The Festival, which is expected to take place in person between the months of May to June, will take into account the recommendations for the prevention of COVID-19. Proposals must consider open spaces, theaters with reduced capacity and/or the virtual transmission of productions in digital media. Due to the pandemic, the projects will be subject to the restrictions that are in force during the date of the presentations and must comply with the necessary health measures.
The proposals will only be received via email. Companies that want to participate must complete the application form, available at icp.pr.gov/convocatorias/. The Certificate of Incorporation must be included with the application. Proposals must be sent, on or before 5:00 p.m. on March 24, via email to theaters@icp.pr.gov; mcintron@icp.pr.gov, or aruiz@icp.pr.gov
The ICP's 2021 Puerto Rican and International Theater Festival is possible thanks to the National Endowment of the Arts. For more information, write to teatros@icp.pr.gov or call (787) 608-7276.
Download the application form:
