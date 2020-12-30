To the popular phrase “Ponce is Ponce… and the rest is parking,” we have to add that Ponce is home to the largest Hard Rock Cafe in the Caribbean. Therefore, you have to go there to enjoy a memorable experience and pure entertainment. After all, that is the promise that the Hard Rock brand makes to all lovers of its products and, of course, Rock & Roll!
Without a doubt, Ponce is rising from the ashes like the Phoenix, to resurface and shine without the situation of the earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic taking more precedence over its economic development. It is the watchword among local entrepreneurs like Joel Rodríguez, from JRC Consolidated, the firm that owns the local Hard Rock Cafe venue that houses the boutique-business hotel Aloft Ponce, owned by the Marriott chain; a hotel that will open in a couple of weeks.
We are sure that Ponce residents know very well where Aloft Ponce and Hard Rock Cafe are, but if you arrive from nearby towns or from San Juan —as was our case— there is no way you will miss it, because a gigantic guitar that is 60-foot tall by 15 feet wide, with integrated LED lights — for light projections in rhythmic sequences — will let you know that you have arrived.
Aloft Ponce has a distinctive and ultra-modern façade that denotes what it treasures inside. Once inside, the Hard Rock Cafe area attracts attention because it is more than 12,000 square feet of pure entertainment and delicious gastronomy. In fact, that is Rodríguez’s goal.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL arrived at the location to experience the restaurant firsthand. Once in the lobby, all visitors are required to follow the health safety rules for taking temperatures, use of masks and disinfecting hands. At the entrance you can see the number of tables available, in this case 30 percent of a total of 352 seats.
Roberto Rodríguez, the bar’s manager, welcomed us together with chef Alejandro Vélez and Luis Raldiris, general manager of Aloft Ponce, while Joel Rodríguez explained to us about the blessing that the hotel has a Hard Rock Cafe to maximize the experience of the entertainment venue. Aloft Ponce will be opening its doors to local and foreign tourists before the end of 2020. Of course, these are the expectations of JRC Consolidated.
As per the tour inside Hard Rock Cafe, we could see its open kitchen, the bar area and the store where they sell a variety of emblematic items of the brand, from t-shirts, glasses and baseball caps, to the famous collection pins, among others. Likewise, we were able to find as part of the decoration of the restaurant, pants worn by our own Ricky Martin—autographed and everything—as well as pieces of clothing by Shakira, Jennifer López and even Marc Anthony, all well-protected in glass cases. And of course, autographed rock guitars are found in all areas.
“In addition to our good food, here the waiters and restaurant managers dance once an hour, in the center of the dining room, as part of our entertainment offering. This evokes the dances that waiters do on boats and it has been very popular. In addition, we have a musical platform in the middle of the restaurant because we offer live music, and it is an invitation for emerging musicians,” explained Joel Rodríguez. In fact, during our visit we enjoyed watching the servers dance to Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy,” and don’t be surprised to see several diners get up and follow the group’s choreography. Obviously, at the table next to you because you have to maintain a physical distance of six feet.
An Unforgettable Dining Experience
The Hard Rock Cafe menu offer is casual and comfort food. The burgers, ribs and cuts of high- quality meat cooked on the grill are a must and they are delicious. So to get here and not enjoy the Original Legendary Burger, the Double Decker Double Cheeseburger and the American sliders topped with onion rings and served on brioche bread, is not to have been here. All burgers are made with high-quality steak meat.
Our dining experience began with a refreshing strawberry basil lemonade —one of the venue’s signature soft drink options— and the Hurricane cocktail, which combines tropical fruits. Then came a shared dish known as the Jumbo Combo, which includes bruschettas with tomatoes, fried onions and crispy chicken strips —breaded on the spot— and spring rolls. Then came the One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp, rich shrimp lightly breaded with a spicy touch and served over a cabbage salad. Delicious!
A plate of fajitas with shrimp, beef and chicken breast accompanied with pico de gallo, Monterey cheese and guacamole continued to delight us, and served as a starter for the arrival of the “crown jewel” of the menu: the Baby Back Ribs and Cowboy Ribeye, cooked to perfection and juicy to the point of melting in your mouth and with an unparalleled flavor, thanks to the fact that the meat is previously smoked with hickory wood to enhance its flavor.
The finishing touch to this experience were the desserts. In this case, it was a Hot Fudge Brownie with ice cream and whipped cream —served in a huge crystal glass— and the New York Cheesecake. If you want to add another sweet touch to the palate, there are the famous ice cream shakes, especially the Cookies & Cream, which are always suitable.
Hard Rock Cafe is located on Highway # 2, Avenida Santiago de los Caballeros in Ponce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.