The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) will hold the 13th edition of Poetry Out Loud Puerto Rico (POLPR), an English poetry recitation contest.
This year's edition will be held online on Thursday, March 11 with a live broadcast from the amphitheater of the General Archive of Puerto Rico and can be viewed through the ICP and POLPR Facebook pages from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 prevention protocols, neither students nor the general public will be in attendance.
The nine finalists that will seek to represent Puerto Rico in the U.S. competition are:
- Andrea Acevedo, of the Santa María Reina Academy in Ponce;
- Matías Coss Hernández,of the University High School in San Juan;
- Natasha Acevedo, of the San Agustín school in Cabo Rojo;
- Victoria Monteagudo, of TASIS Dorado;
- Max Feliciano Laracuente del Residential Center for Educational Opportunities of Mayagüez (CROEM);
- Karina R. Landrón, of the Dorado Academy;
- Layza Cordero, of The School of San Juan;
- Lorean Delgado, of the San Juan Specialized School in Mathematics, Sciences and Technology;
- Jeika Colón Vega, of the First Bilingual Preparatory School in Aguadilla.
- These students were selected in a semifinal round that took place last February. For that stage, a panel of judges evaluated the video recitations of 20 declaiming students from all over Puerto Rico.
Poetry Out Loud (POL) is a comprehensive arts education program that is celebrating its 13th edition in Puerto Rico. It is coordinated through the ICP Office of Support for the Arts and Cultural Engagement, under the auspices of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Poetry Foundation. POL encourages the enjoyment of poetry and the appreciation of the universal literary tradition, as well as the development of artistic, linguistic and communication skills in the youth through healthy competition.
Participation in this program is free for schools, educational organizations, and students. Since September 2020, more than 125 students between 9th and 12th grade have been part of this edition of Poetry Out Loud Puerto Rico.
This year, POL has carried out all its qualifying stages in virtual mode, following prevention measures to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With the invaluable support of over 50 teachers and school staff from across the archipelago, participating students received workshops and virtual mentoring in literature, creative writing and performing arts thanks to our team of mentor poets and educators. Despite the challenges faced, 20 public and private schools from four educational regions of Puerto Rico managed to organize school competitions to select their representatives and advance to the next stages of the competition.
The winner of POLPR will receive $200. Likewise, their school will receive a stipend of $500 for the purchase of poetry books and related materials. For their part, the first runner-up will receive $100 and their school will receive $200 for poetry materials.
The champion will represent Puerto Rico in the National Final, competing against the other winners from the 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia.
The POL 2021 National Final will take place on Thursday, May 27, and will be broadcast through the arts.gov portal. This stage offers $50,000 in student prizes and school stipends, including the grand prize of $20,000 for the 2021 National Poetry Out Loud Champion. The Poetry Foundation is the organization that provides and administers all aspects of the prizes.
For more information, visit poetryoutloudpr.org and follow social networks of Poetry Out Loud Puerto Rico and the ICP. Schools and students interested in being part of the next editions of POL can contact the Office of Support for the Arts and Cultural Engagement through the emails omalave@icp.pr.gov and pol@icp.pr.gov
