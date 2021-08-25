Thirty-five years after the original model was launched, Nissan Pathfinder returns to its robust roots with advanced safety and technology features that provide a new approach to maximize the comfort and safety of the entire family.
With a completely new look, Pathfinder 2022 presents a robust look that is both modern and elegant. Its exterior incorporates the attributes of the new Nissan design line, such as the V-motion grille, standard LED lights, and a floating roof. As a tribute to the original design, some of its iconic features are integrated, such as the three grooves in the grill area, U-shaped mudguards, and a diagonal structure, which also favors two-tone combinations, a first for the model.
A total of 15 color options are offered. The new two-tone combination of Scarlet Ember with Super Black Metallic provides a high-energy feel. Its bright red hue is similar to the iconic color of the original Pathfinder, while the new Obsidian Green Pearl is dark green with a pearl touch that symbolizes outdoor adventure.
4WD models feature Nissan’s all-new Intelligent Traction System with a selector of seven terrain modes: Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud and Trailer. Also integrated are a new dual-pinion electric power steering system and suspension upgrades that, along with a 50-percent increase in high-strength steel, lead to a safe, high-quality driving experience.
Pathfinder 2022 features a towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds, the largest in its category, ideal for accompanying adventurous families on the way to their favorite activities like a boating or camping trip.
“The new Pathfinder offers a different and innovative experience, with ideal characteristics for an exciting, pleasant and safe trip,” said Juan Santana Chea, Nissan’s commercial director at Motorambar, the brand’s distributor in Puerto Rico. “We are very excited to present a new generation of this iconic legend in Puerto Rico.”
Advanced Technology, Connectivity and Security
A new available 12.3-inch digital dash provides the driver with a variety of easy-to-navigate display options. New to Pathfinder, a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display allows the driver to view their preferred content, such as speed and navigation indicators, while still concentrating on the road. A nine-inch color touchscreen also provides easy and accessible visibility for the driver and front passenger.
Pathfinder offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems as standard at all grade levels. While, as available, it includes a wireless charging pad for smartphones, wireless integration with Apple CarPlay, and a Bose Premium sound system with 13 speakers.
Furthermore, the available Intelligent Digital Peripheral Vision Monitor features higher resolution and a wider image angle of view than the previous model. This class-exclusive system can also detect moving objects around the vehicle.
Pathfinder 2022 comes equipped with Nissan Safety Shield 360 safety and assistance systems, part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility brand vision, which seeks to transform the way vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society. Included as standard in all grades are Automatic Pedestrian Detection Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking. Class-exclusive, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Driver Alert, and Tailgate Alert are also standard, while Blind Spot Intervention and Intelligent Lane Intervention are available.
Moreover, for the first time, Pathfinder offers Nissan’s innovative ProPILOT Assist system, a practical driver assistance technology that reduces highway driving fatigue and facilitates long trips on the open road.
Pathfinder 2022 is offered in 2WD and 4WD modes in four trim levels: S, SV, SL (also available with the Premium package), and Platinum. Suggested retail prices range from $43,210 to $62,830.
