Many San Juan residents, especially those living near Ocean Park, will be happy to know that the Parque Central is now open for those who want to use its track and footpath.
"Parque Central is one of the main sports and recreation resources for our residents and athletes. For several months they have been deprived of using the facilities and recreation [due to restrictions cause by the coronavirus pandemic], said San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero.
Now that the facilities have reopened, he reminded the public of following the necessary safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Signs have been posted around Parque Central on the need to use a mask, following social distance and using hand sanitizers.
Those who use the track area must do so in a counterclockwise direction; those using the footpath must go clockwise.
The venue currently does not have electricity service due to a "deterioration" of the onsite physical plant, Romero indicated.
Repairs are in the process and Parque Central should continue to be reopened.
Meanwhile, he said the city's Escambrón public beach should also be reopened by the end of the week, when the needed repairs and cleaning are finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.